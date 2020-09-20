user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Ferrari 'not into excuses' over current performances - Camilleri

Ferrari 'not into excuses' over current performances - Camilleri

  • Published on 20 Sep 2020 11:05
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri has claimed the team 'not into excuses over recent poor performances, saying the team know they're 'in a hole.'

As Ferrari celebrated it's 1000th F1 race last weekend at Mugello, the team struggled once again with drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian taking the chequered flag to finish in eighth and tenth positions.

The Tuscan Grand Prix was one of the multiple examples this season where the team has shown a shocking dip in form, including the team's home race at Monza, where neither car finished the race after a brake failure for Vettel and a crash for Leclerc saw both cars fail to finish.

Speaking during the weekend at Mugello about the poor performance of the team, Camilleri has stated the team are already aware of how much work is to be done but admitted the goal to bouncing back up the order would be focusing on the new regulations set to enter the sport in 2022.

“Listen, we’re in a hole now, and we know we’re in a hole," Camilleri told Autosport.

 “It’s a confluence of factors, but anything I say will come across as excuses. And we’re not into excuses.

“So what matters is to focus on the issues we have and to work hard with determination to get back to what we consider to be our rightful place. I mean realistically it’s going to be tough.

“In Formula 1 we’re always fighting time, both on the track and in development, and there’s no magic bullet. So we’ll take time. I’m hoping with a bit more flexibility in the regs next year we can at least step it up from where we are.

“Mercedes, hats off to them, they’ve done an incredible job and we’ll see in 2022 with the new regs, whether it creates a reset. That’s our hope.”

F1 News Sebastian Vettel Charles Leclerc Ferrari
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • f1ski

    Posts: 723

    this is a secret punishment.

    • + 0
    • Sep 20 2020 - 20:32

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
324
2
Red Bull Racing
173
3
Racing Point
107
4
McLaren
106
5
Renault
83
6
Ferrari
66
7
Alpha Tauri
53
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
4
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,384
  • Podiums 54
  • Grand Prix 111
  • Country DE
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (33)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, DE
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar