user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Vettel regrets how he left Red Bull in 2014

Vettel regrets how he left Red Bull in 2014

  • Published on 27 Jul 2020 10:01
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel admits he has regrets over how he decided to leave Red Bull in 2014, but affirms he was right to depart the team for Ferrari.

Following a difficult year the energy drink-backed team after four successive world championships, Vettel was signed to replace Fernando Alonso at the Italian outfit from 2015.

After five full seasons, Vettel has picked up 14 grand prix wins but has not managed to add to his championship tally and will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 campaign.

Despite not adding to his titles in recent years, Vettel says he has no regrets over leaving Red Bull - but concedes that the process of how the situation played out bothered him.

Speaking to Sky F1 about his career, Vettel said: “No, I don't [have regrets] and that's the truth. What I do regret is a little bit the way things ended. Obviously we didn't finish on a high but that's how the sport is sometimes.

“But more so, looking back it was a weird consolation with contracts, what I was supposed to say, allowed to say, not allowed to say, that made it a bit awkward. 

“When Christian probably received that text, he knew what was coming. We all knew what was coming but nobody was mentioning it yet. That, looking back, I regret. 

“We had such a fantastic time together and achieved so much. We had a blast. I should have listened to my stomach more in terms of coming straight, straight away.”

MORE'Vettel wants to prove no Ferrari contract extension was a mistake' - Berger

Although he has “failed” in his championship hunt with Ferrari, Vettel acknowledges that he has shared some strong memories with the Maranello-based outfit. 

“Ferrari has already been a dream of mine. I wouldn't say I was brainwashed, but obviously massively inspired by my childhood, by Michael [Schumacher] in the red car,” Vettel said.

“I think it's a fascinating brand. For all the right reasons, I was attracted by that attractive red-haired woman that showed interest.

“Looking back, my target, my mission was to win the championship. We didn't do that, in that regard we failed but still, we had some really good years, some highlights and some good races.”

F1 News Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Red Bull Racing
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

    Fastest lap

     

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    14:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

    14:10 - 16:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,376
  • Podiums 54
  • Grand Prix 105
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (33)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule
show sidebar