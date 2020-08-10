Something with Leclerc's performances is there that I am missing - Vettel

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel is unsure whether himself and teammate Charles Leclerc has the same car after another disappointing result at Sunday's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

In the opening five races so far, Leclerc has scored two podiums while former champion Vettel has struggled to finish in the points.

Speaking after Sunday's race, Vettel is unsure how Leclerc can perform much better in the car, believing Leclerc has gained something with the package that Vettel has yet to find in the car.

"I don't know," Vettel commented.

"Something is there that I am missing. I am not sure what it is but nevertheless, I get out of bed and try to do the best that I can

"For sure today we could have been higher up on my side. Obviously, with the spin, I'm not quite sure what happened there but also with strategy we could have recovered better.

"I think the main thing is that we don't have clean races from where we start and he had a couple of clean races"

Race strategy 'didn't make any sense'

Vettel also spoke about the strategy his team put him on for the race, which left him with little rubber towards the end of the race.

Vettel said the team did exactly what they planned not to do by releasing Vettel into other cars and that the overall strategy did not make any sense.

"We spoke this morning saying there was no point knowing that we will run into traffic and that's exactly what we did," Vettel said.

"We went also on the hard tyre, which we only had on for ten laps, probably not even that, so it didn't make any sense,

"Why would you put on the hard tyres for ten laps and the medium tyres for twenty laps? I was running out of tyres towards the end. So we spoke about exactly that.

"I guess not the best work we could have done today."

"I don't know," Vettel commented.

"Something is there that I am missing. I am not sure what it is but nevertheless, I get out of bed and try to do the best that I can

"For sure today we could have been higher up on my side. Obviously, with the spin I'm not quite sure what happened there but also with strategy we could have recovered better.

"I think the main thing is that we don't have clean races from where we start and he had a couple of clean races"