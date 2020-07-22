Ferrari establishes new 'Performance Development' department for F1 team

Ferrari has restructured its technical department amid its disappointing start to the 2020 Formula 1 season, setting up a new 'Performance Development' unit.

The department will be headed by Enrico Cardile, who has worked for Ferrari's F1 team since 2016. In 2019, he was named the team's Head of Aerodynamics and Vehicle Project Manager.

The opening three races of the 2020 season have been difficult for the Maranello-based squad, as it has been mostly stuck competing in the midfield pack.

"As hinted at a few days ago, we are making changes to the technical side of the organisation so as to speed up the design and development on the car performance front,” said Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto.

“A change of direction was needed to define clear lines of responsibility and working processes, while reaffirming the company’s faith in its technical talent pool.”

The department will rely on the experience and knowledge of Rory Byrne, who was at the helm of the design team when Ferrari dominated F1 in the early 2000s.

Binotto continued: “The department run by Enrico Cardile will be able to count on the experience of Rory Byrne and established engineers such as David Sanchez. It will be the cornerstone of the car’s development.

“We believe Ferrari personnel are of the highest level and we have nothing to envy about our main competitors in this respect, but we had to make a decisive change, raising the bar in terms of the responsibilities of the department heads.

“We have said it several times, but it’s worth repeating: we have started to lay the foundations of a process which should lead to a new and enduring winning cycle.

“It will take some time and we will suffer setbacks like the one we are experiencing right now in terms of results and performance. However, we must react to these shortcomings with strength and determination to get back to being at the very top of this sport as soon as possible. This is what we all want and what our fans all over the world expect of us.”

Ferrari has asserted that all other main areas of development remain unchanged, with Enrico Gualtieri in charge of the power unit, Laurent Mekies staying as Sporting Director and Simone Resta managing the Chassis Engineering department.