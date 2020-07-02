user icon
Vettel left surprised by Ferrari exit, says no new deal was offered

  • Published on 02 Jul 2020 18:14
  • comments 7
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel admits he was surprised to learn he would not continue with Ferrari beyond the 2020 season, affirming he wasn't offered a new contract.

Earlier this year, the Scuderia outfit made the announcement which was soon followed by the news that Carlos Sainz would take Vettel's place at the team at the end of the upcoming campaign.

Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 and has amassed 14 race wins, but has failed to secure a world title despite challenging in 2017 and 2018.

Last year, tensions grew within the Italian squad following the arrival of Charles Leclerc, who managed to out-score Vettel across the season and finish ahead in the drivers' standings.

When asked about how the situation surrounding his future with Ferrari unfolded, Vettel said: “It was obviously a surprise to me when I got the call by Mattia when he told me that there was no further intention from the team to continue.

“We never got into any discussions. There was never an offer on the table and therefore there was no sticking point.”

The four-time world champion has been linked with a move to Renault, who has a vacant seat for the 2021 season.

However, Vettel is not in any rush to sort out his future, insisting that he is making sure whatever conclusion he comes to, it is the right one.

“At the moment I'm not really having any [talks],” he said. “Looking forward, obviously I want to make sure I make the right decision for myself and my future.

“I think I have a very competitive nature. I've achieved a lot in the sport and I'm motivated and willing to achieve more. To do so, I think, I need the right package and the right people around me. So that's what I'm looking out for at the moment.

“If the right opportunity should arise, then I think it is quite clear. If that's not the case, then I probably have to look out for something else.”

Vettel rules out sabbatical from F1

However, he ruled out any chance of taking a sabbatical from F1 before returning after spending a year on the sidelines.

“I feel that I have much more to give. If that's not the case and doesn't come together, then, as I said, [it’s] probably time to do something else.

“I'm of the conviction that if you are prepared to shut the door, then you should be prepared to shut that door and not shut it and expect it to open again.

“So I think you have to be aware of the decision that you are making at the time. And that’s why also I’m not rushing into anything and I think now it’s good to get the season on the go but the next weeks and months will probably bring some more clarity.”

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • RogerF1

    Posts: 459

    I like Vettel’s approach, not to become a ‘comeback king’ hopeful but equally I don’t expect him to be a journeyman. Hope he can stay in F1 with a realistically competitive car, but who knows how that will turn out for 2021?

    • + 1
    • Jul 2 2020 - 19:00
    • Snooky

      Posts: 55

      I’d like to see him continue because I really like his passion for the sport but I just can’t see it happening to be honest. He’s mentioned before about liking the family life, maybe he’ll do what Rosberg and many others have done and leave for that. I can see him choosing that over staying but in a mid level team as no front running seats seem available

      • + 0
      • Jul 2 2020 - 19:44
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,324

    This makes no sense. I think Ferrari could have justifiably be considering their options in 2020 after Leclerc's rise and Vettel's many mistakes. But Seb has also been the driver who kept Ferrari relevant for 5 years. Could you imagine Kimi Raikkonen's mediocrity being the lead Ferrari driver?

    Why would Ferrari discard Seb so disrespectfully early in the season, which means that Seb and his team's morale will be lowered. Seb won't be able to participate as actively in the development of next year's car.

    My theory is that Seb said something internally to piss Ferrari management off and that Seb is much too careful to vent about it in public. The way he is being booted is not justified.

    • + 1
    • Jul 2 2020 - 20:00
    • Dert38

      Posts: 273

      "Relevant" by losing champ???? LFMAO. You're so hypocrite like Horner.

      • + 0
      • Jul 2 2020 - 20:53
    • Snooky

      Posts: 55

      @dert do you watch a different sport to us haha? If it wasn’t for a bad move in development by Ferrari, Vettel could have won a title with them. People take issue with some of the comments or mistakes he’s made behind the wheel, doesn’t mean he’s not a top talent and driver. Hamilton fanboy by any chance? Haha

      • + 1
      • Jul 2 2020 - 21:27
  • Dert38

    Posts: 273

    Typical lazy office worker got fired.

    • + 0
    • Jul 2 2020 - 20:54
  • f1ski

    Posts: 614

    I am a Vettel fan. I do feel he has lost the edge and has been pressing. I think he is pressing because the magic of being able to put the magic lap is gone. He knows it the clock knows it. I hope he gets a top ride and i am wrong.

    • + 0
    • Jul 3 2020 - 00:41

