'Red Bull owner keen to bring Vettel back to F1 team' - report

  • Published on 19 Jul 2020 09:03
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz is open to the possibility of bringing Sebastian Vettel back to the team for 2021, according to reports.

Vettel is on the market for next year after Ferrari opted not to extend his contract beyond the 2020 season, with Carlos Sainz signing a two-year deal as Charles Leclerc's teammate.

Rumours in the last week have heavily linked Vettel with a switch to Racing Point, who will become Aston Martin next year.

However, new reports have also suggested that Red Bull is keen on bringing Vettel back to the energy drink squad, where the German found championship success from 2010 to 2013.

Sky Sports Italy states that Mateschitz has already spoken with Vettel and that Dr Helmut Marko has been informed of the situation.

Should Vettel re-join Red Bull, he would be paired up with Max Verstappen, who signed a multi-year extension with the team earlier this year.

In Austria, Vettel admitted that he would “probably say yes” to any offer that came from Red Bull and that he would not be phased by going up against Verstappen.

The report regarding a potential Vettel return to Rec Bull comes as Alexander Albon is seemingly struggling at the team, failing to progress into Q2 at the Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying session.

Earlier this week, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner defended Albon, saying that those who criticised the Thai-Britsh driver have short memories

Horner stated during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend that Red Bull is committed to its existing driver pairing which “has great potential for the future as well”.

Vettel has long asserted that he is in no rush to make a decision regarding his future in the sport. 

Replies (5)

  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 479

    And yesterday will not have helped Albon focus - I wonder whether he was aware of those rumours.....

    • + 0
    • Jul 19 2020 - 09:12
  • xoya

    Posts: 554

    Oh no.
    Max will wipe the floor with him.

    I wouldn't do it if I was him.

    • + 0
    • Jul 19 2020 - 09:55
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,301

    I'd do it any day if I were Vettel. Yeah, Max could wipe the floor, but he'll be in a competitive car and in a team he is familiar with and car philosophy he likes. Likewise, while Albon is allegedly very good at providing feedback, Vettel's experience will be very convenient for them.

    As for Albon, if this is a thing, then RB will begin the whole "not support him" thing now, very slowly and will ramp it up over time. Albon don't deserve that kinda stuff, but it is what RB has been doing again and again . Like the team, like their car and Honda, but RB's upper management is as wicked as Bobby Kotick himself.

    • + 0
    • Jul 19 2020 - 10:22
    • Dert38

      Posts: 295

      i hope they crash their asses. rb. what a disgusting story in f1. i've seen a lot of people only stopping watching f1 because of retarded vettel/rb duo...

      • + 0
      • Jul 19 2020 - 11:50
  • Dert38

    Posts: 295

    Of cause they would make Max second pilot ))))))))))))

    • + 0
    • Jul 19 2020 - 11:48
  • MarkZ

    Posts: 21

    No wonder rb is leaving Alex out to dry

    • + 0
    • Jul 19 2020 - 14:23

