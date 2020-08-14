Vettel denies escalating tension at Ferrari despite recent struggles

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has denied rumours of growing tension between himself and the team in light of recent struggles and poor performances.

Vettel has been struggling to get up to speed so far this season, scoring only one point out of the last two races at Silverstone, while teammate Charles Leclerc managed third and fourth in the two races.

Vettel lashed out at the team last weekend during the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, claiming on team radio the team 'messed up' when it released him into traffic after his first pitstop.

However, speaking in Barcelona on Thursday, the four-time champion was quick to rebuke remarks made that the tension was rising between himself and the Scuderia.

Vettel was also hopeful of producing a better result in Spain as compared to recent results.

"No, I don't agree with the statement," Vettel said.

"I think we are trying to do everything we can, and it is never relaxed if things don't go your way or they go wrong.

"Naturally, if you judge the emotions right after the race or during the race, I don't think that is a fair reflection of what is going on, hence why I tend to disagree.

"I didn't have a great race and we tried to come back up, and could have opted for a different strategy, but we didn't, so we've talked about it, sorted it out and moved on.

"There is not much different in terms of climate compared to the week before, or the week before that.

"I guess it's not just a question for myself. But I know what I'm capable of, I know the job that I can do.

"At the moment, it's not been the cleanest run, but yeah, I'm sure [if] things calm down, and I get a decent chance, then I'll use it."