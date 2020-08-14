user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Vettel denies escalating tension at Ferrari despite recent struggles

Vettel denies escalating tension at Ferrari despite recent struggles

  • Published on 14 Aug 2020 17:35
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has denied rumours of growing tension between himself and the team in light of recent struggles and poor performances.

Vettel has been struggling to get up to speed so far this season, scoring only one point out of the last two races at Silverstone, while teammate Charles Leclerc managed third and fourth in the two races.

Vettel lashed out at the team last weekend during the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, claiming on team radio the team 'messed up' when it released him into traffic after his first pitstop.

However, speaking in Barcelona on Thursday, the four-time champion was quick to rebuke remarks made that the tension was rising between himself and the Scuderia.

Vettel was also hopeful of producing a better result in Spain as compared to recent results.

"No, I don't agree with the statement," Vettel said.

"I think we are trying to do everything we can, and it is never relaxed if things don't go your way or they go wrong.

"Naturally, if you judge the emotions right after the race or during the race, I don't think that is a fair reflection of what is going on, hence why I tend to disagree.

"I didn't have a great race and we tried to come back up, and could have opted for a different strategy, but we didn't, so we've talked about it, sorted it out and moved on.

"There is not much different in terms of climate compared to the week before, or the week before that.

"I guess it's not just a question for myself. But I know what I'm capable of, I know the job that I can do.

"At the moment, it's not been the cleanest run, but yeah, I'm sure [if] things calm down, and I get a decent chance, then I'll use it."

F1 News Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 521

    If there is tension in the house then it is needed - Ferrari have been poor by their standards this year and they will do well to finish third in the champs.

    • + 0
    • Aug 15 2020 - 10:56

GB F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Local time 

GB F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
180
2
Red Bull Racing
113
3
Racing Point
56
4
Ferrari
55
5
McLaren
53
6
Renault
36
7
Alpha Tauri
14
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,377
  • Podiums 54
  • Grand Prix 107
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (33)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar