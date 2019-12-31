Sauber switch in 2013 not the best for my career - Hulkenberg

Ex-Renault F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg has admitted that his switch from Force India to Sauber for the 2013 season was not a great move for his career.

The German driver made the switch after spending a year with Force India in 2012. Hulkenberg then went to rejoin the team alongside Sergio Perez in 2014, where he stayed until his move to Renault for 2017.

"Not all the moves were right or perfect, that's the difficult thing in Formula 1," Hulkenberg commented. "You take a decision six or eight months before you get there and it's difficult to predict where things turn out.

"It's easy to say, but I think that change to Sauber in 2013, even though it was a much better half of the season, I think that move was probably not the best for my career."

2019 was not the year Renault needed

However, for the first time since his departure from Williams at the end of 2010, Hulkenberg is now facing a year away from the sport in 2020 but hopes to look at returning to F1 in the future.

Hulkenberg was dropped in favour of French driver Esteban Ocon, who himself spent a year out of a full-time seat in F1 after being dropped by Racing Point at the end of 2018.

Despite being let go by the team, Hulkenberg is happy with his time with the team and how they could improve and wished the team well as Renault look to move further up the grid in 2020.

"Obviously, they still have a big challenge on their hands," Hulkenberg said. "With 21 in mind a lot of things change and with 2020 they want to progress and get up the grid.

"This year was not a setback, but not the year we wanted and needed. So they have that challenge on their hands to bounce back from that and do better next year.

"There is going to be an interesting challenge and time ahead for them but I wish them luck and all the best."