Hulkenberg: Losing Renault seat for 2020 a 'pity'

Nico Hulkenberg says it is a "pity" that he has lost his seat at Renault for the 2020 season.
The Enstone squad announced on Thursday that Esteban Ocon would take his place alongside Daniel Ricciardo next year on a multi-year contract.
Hulkenberg joined the team in 2017 when it was one year into its return to Formula 1, following the complete takeover of the struggling Lotus outfit at the end of 2015.
After three years, Hulkenberg will depart the team and has now set his sights on another seat in F1, with Haas the most likely destination - however the German affirmed there is nothing to report as of now.
"It's a pity that the journey with Renault will end after the season, especially as we haven't been able to reach our goals yet," Hulkenberg wrote on social media.
"We had hoped to take another step forward this season, but unfortunately we haven't managed that so far. It is well known that the choice of drivers is not only about performance, it is a whole bundle of factors.
"But that's the way it is. Surely we would all have liked to see it differently, but nevertheless, I'll keep my focus and try to reach the maximum success for our team in the remaining races!
"With regard to 2020, I am confident to find a good solution, but there is nothing to announce at the moment."
Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul thanked Hulkenberg for his contribution to the Renault team over the last three years, as it aims to return to the front of the field.
"I wish to thank Nico for his phenomenal involvement and massive contribution to our progress over the past three seasons," Abiteboul said. "When Nico decided to join us, the team was ninth.
"He brought us to fourth place last year, and was classified seventh in the drivers’ championship. The imminent end of his contract made this decision a difficult one as Nico has been a pillar of this progress.
"The first part of this season has been more challenging, but I know we can count on him and deliver together throughout the second half of the year."
Replies (4)
f1ski
Posts: 459
ocon and Ric will clash on track.
Kean
Posts: 564
To me it seems clear that Hülkenberg is the victim of last year's signing of Ricciardo. Renault couldn't pass up that opportunity, which meant going back on a handshake deal with Toto regarding signing Ocon. Seems Cyril felt obligated to honor that deal now, for any sort of future dealings with Mercedes. I'm sure Hülkenberg will find refuge somewhere on the grid, I'm hoping Alfa, but likely Haas in place of Grosjean.
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,008
It would be fun to see him alongside Magnussen. But, not sure if Haas or Hulk would help each other as much. Like to see him get atleast one podium before he goes.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,214
Mm, I dunno what kinda trade this is, but it might be for the best. I honestly have no faith in Renault, so this frees up Hulk to go and set Haas or Alfa up for consistent points. Either one is fine by me. Probably the most surprising move to me so far, but it kinda serves as another reminder that Abiteboullshit is a renowned liar. "Oh, we are so committed to Hulk, he just needs to sign the deal".