user icon
icon

link-icon
Hulkenberg: Losing Renault seat for 2020 a 'pity'

Hulkenberg: Losing Renault seat for 2020 a 'pity'

  • Published on 29 Aug 2019 14:20
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Nico Hulkenberg says it is a "pity" that he has lost his seat at Renault for the 2020 season.

The Enstone squad announced on Thursday that Esteban Ocon would take his place alongside Daniel Ricciardo next year on a multi-year contract.

Hulkenberg joined the team in 2017 when it was one year into its return to Formula 1, following the complete takeover of the struggling Lotus outfit at the end of 2015.

After three years, Hulkenberg will depart the team and has now set his sights on another seat in F1, with Haas the most likely destination - however the German affirmed there is nothing to report as of now.

"It's a pity that the journey with Renault will end after the season, especially as we haven't been able to reach our goals yet," Hulkenberg wrote on social media.

"We had hoped to take another step forward this season, but unfortunately we haven't managed that so far. It is well known that the choice of drivers is not only about performance, it is a whole bundle of factors.

"But that's the way it is. Surely we would all have liked to see it differently, but nevertheless, I'll keep my focus and try to reach the maximum success for our team in the remaining races!

"With regard to 2020, I am confident to find a good solution, but there is nothing to announce at the moment."

Renault thanks Hulkenberg for contribution

Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul thanked Hulkenberg for his contribution to the Renault team over the last three years, as it aims to return to the front of the field.

"I wish to thank Nico for his phenomenal involvement and massive contribution to our progress over the past three seasons," Abiteboul said. "When Nico decided to join us, the team was ninth.

"He brought us to fourth place last year, and was classified seventh in the drivers’ championship. The imminent end of his contract made this decision a difficult one as Nico has been a pillar of this progress.

"The first part of this season has been more challenging, but I know we can count on him and deliver together throughout the second half of the year."


Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • f1ski

    Posts: 459

    ocon and Ric will clash on track.

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2019 - 15:29
  • Kean

    Posts: 564

    To me it seems clear that Hülkenberg is the victim of last year's signing of Ricciardo. Renault couldn't pass up that opportunity, which meant going back on a handshake deal with Toto regarding signing Ocon. Seems Cyril felt obligated to honor that deal now, for any sort of future dealings with Mercedes. I'm sure Hülkenberg will find refuge somewhere on the grid, I'm hoping Alfa, but likely Haas in place of Grosjean.

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2019 - 16:38
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,008

      It would be fun to see him alongside Magnussen. But, not sure if Haas or Hulk would help each other as much. Like to see him get atleast one podium before he goes.

      • + 0
      • Aug 29 2019 - 16:45
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    Mm, I dunno what kinda trade this is, but it might be for the best. I honestly have no faith in Renault, so this frees up Hulk to go and set Haas or Alfa up for consistent points. Either one is fine by me. Probably the most surprising move to me so far, but it kinda serves as another reminder that Abiteboullshit is a renowned liar. "Oh, we are so committed to Hulk, he just needs to sign the deal".

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2019 - 19:34

Related news



IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Nico Hülkenberg 27
Nico H&uuml;lkenberg
  • Team Renault
  • Points 263
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 94
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Aug 19 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Emmerich am Rhein, Germany
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.84 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar