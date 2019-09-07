FIA to investigate Monza Q3 tactics

The FIA has announced that they will be investigating the final lap of Qualifying. All the drivers except for McLaren's Carlos Sainz Jr failed to make it to the start line before the session ended for a final lap.

The drivers were all attempting to gain an advantage by getting a tow from the slipstream of the driver in front of them. However, none of the drivers wanted to be at the front of the train that built up.

Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg left the track at the first chicane to try and get out of position but the following cars of slowed down to make sure that he remained in position at the front of the pack.

Unfortunately, the drivers made a miscalculation by slowing down as much as they did and as a result, all bar Carlos Sainz Jr failed to make it to the start line in time to put in a final fast lap which left Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in pole with the time he set earlier in the session.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff described the situation as "everybody looked like idiots" and Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said that the final lap was a "clusterf**k".

Wolff also asked; "Have you ever seen anything like that? That was not even worthy of a junior formula. The problem is that everyone is trying to get the slipstream and it's a nerve game of who exits first.

"Going through the chicane outside of the track is just junior class and then everybody just looked like idiots. Hulkenberg going through the chicane then other cars reducing their speed. Not worthy of Formula 1".