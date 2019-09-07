user icon
FIA to investigate Monza Q3 tactics

FIA to investigate Monza Q3 tactics

  Published on 07 Sep 2019 17:48
  comments 4
  By: Richard Fletcher

The FIA has announced that they will be investigating the final lap of Qualifying.  All the drivers except for McLaren's Carlos Sainz Jr failed to make it to the start line before the session ended for a final lap.

The drivers were all attempting to gain an advantage by getting a tow from the slipstream of the driver in front of them. However, none of the drivers wanted to be at the front of the train that built up.

Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg left the track at the first chicane to try and get out of position but the following cars of slowed down to make sure that he remained in position at the front of the pack.

Unfortunately, the drivers made a miscalculation by slowing down as much as they did and as a result, all bar Carlos Sainz Jr failed to make it to the start line in time to put in a final fast lap which left Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in pole with the time he set earlier in the session.

 Mercedes boss Toto Wolff described the situation as "everybody looked like idiots" and Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said that the final lap was a "clusterf**k".

Wolff also asked; "Have you ever seen anything like that? That was not even worthy of a junior formula. The problem is that everyone is trying to get the slipstream and it's a nerve game of who exits first.

"Going through the chicane outside of the track is just junior class and then everybody just looked like idiots. Hulkenberg going through the chicane then other cars reducing their speed. Not worthy of Formula 1".

 


Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,225

    I'm not sure what I feel about the whole tow thing. On one hand: great, the teams can get additional boosts by drafting on their team mate. On another: meh, you willingly use one lamb as a sacrificial goat to get the other driver through, or alternatively try to rely on the tactic that "someone else will pull the trigger first". We saw the culmination of the latter this round.

    • + 2
    • Sep 7 2019 - 20:32
    • abhidbgt

      Posts: 158

      I believe the teams have two drivers, decide beforehand and go with that. Asking for a double tow is too much and that is what creates the mess.

      • + 0
      • Sep 7 2019 - 20:38
    • motorthread

      Posts: 29

      Tow’s are common in motorsports but the issues arise when it comes at the expense of the spectacle. This reminds me of the cycling events at the Olympics where there was a whole load of going as slowly as possible and then a quick burst of flat out pedalling. Poor for the fans but I doubt the Italians are going to complain when there is a red car in pole.

      • + 0
      • Sep 7 2019 - 20:40
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,225

      Absolutely, but the problem is that everyone wanted that tow, some from their own cars, others from other cars. Ferrari tried to tow Ferrari, while Merc' tried to tow Merc' and get tow from Ferrari, while RBH tried to get tow from someone, etc etc. I don't mind them using tow, and I'm sceptical to how one would go about ruling against it, but it got really silly today.

      As for Ferrari being on pole: great, but the difference to Merc' was very small. Methinks we'll have Hammy P1 tomorrow. :/

      • + 0
      • Sep 7 2019 - 21:14
    • motorthread

      Posts: 29

      Anything that shakes the grid up usually results in something a bit more interesting so looking forward to seeing what happens.

      • + 0
      • Sep 7 2019 - 21:49
    • abhidbgt

      Posts: 158

      I agree it looks set for a Mercedes win. They have made such a big deal of losing in the straights but I guess they were down by only 5-8 kmph which they were very easily able to make up on chicanes.

      • + 0
      • Sep 7 2019 - 21:53
  • f1dave

    Posts: 672

    Set penalty . .everybody to start at the back of the grid.

    • + 0
    • Sep 7 2019 - 21:40
  • Dert38

    Posts: 73

    It was silly but actually cool )))))) Something you need sometimes, and this reminds on importance of the first lap in q3...

    • + 0
    • Sep 7 2019 - 22:38

