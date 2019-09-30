user icon
Hulkenberg 'bitter' after frustrating Sochi race

  Published on 30 Sep 2019 15:57
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Nico Hulkenberg was left feeling frustrated after the Russian Grand Prix, in which he managed to secure a single point for himself and Renault.

The German started the race from the third row on the grid but dropped positions on the opening lap, before losing more time during a botched pit stop.

When asked if the race result was bittersweet after a difficult start, the former Force India driver replied: "I'm bitter, there's nothing sweet about it."

Hulkenberg insists that he has no harsh feelings towards the team over the pit stop, and stated that he needs to review footage of the incident to see if he was possibly at fault.

"I'm not mad at the team," Hulkenberg affirmed. "Of course, it's not ideal and it doesn't help but the guys, they try as hard as they can. I need to find out, maybe my position wasn't great, I don't know.

"It started with a poor start, poor first lap, I lost three or four positions. I raced back, I think I recovered one position or something. We wanted to undercut, but then obviously the slow pit stop put us right back.

"Every tenth matters so if you lose a couple of seconds, that's bad. Then I had to push on and use my tyres a lot, which is always difficult towards the end of the tyre life stint.

"There was a virtual safety car that went against us too, two guys sneaked by us. It kind of all unravelled against us. It's unfortunate because the car deserves much better, I had really good pace in the car but I could never really show it because I was stuck behind someone. 

With Renault scoring just a single point, it lost further ground to McLaren in the constructors' championship, as Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris finished sixth and eighth respectively.

McLaren currently has a 33 point lead in fourth place over Renault with five races left to run in the 2019 season.

"Today, we lost points again. It's a lot of wood and every race that goes by that we don't outscore them, it gets more and more difficult," Hulkenberg stated. "We need to focus race by race, get everything out of it by staying clean and smooth."


RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Driver profile

DE Nico Hülkenberg 27
Nico H&uuml;lkenberg
  • Team Renault
  • Points 276
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 97
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Aug 19 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Emmerich am Rhein, Germany
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.84 m
Team profile

Renault
Renault
Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
