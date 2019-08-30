user icon
Ricciardo, Hulkenberg to take grid penalties

  • Published on 30 Aug 2019 10:07
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Both Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg are set to take grid penalties for the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Renault has brought an updated internal combustion engine to the race, which the team believes will deliver some minor improvements. 

The engine upgrade will be a Spec C, however as it goes over the quote of what drivers are allowed to take per season without incurring a penalty, both drivers are expected to drop five positions following qualifying on Saturday.

"We will be using a new ICE on both cars today," read a team statement. "It's a spec C, with minor upgrades to reliability and performance. Introducing here will incur a 5 place penalty for both drivers for Sunday's race."

# Team Driver ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE
3 Renault Daniel Ricciardo 5* 4 4 3 3 3
27 Renault Valtteri Bottas 6* 4 4 3 2 3

* includes ICE fitted at Spa

Both Renault drivers join Alexander Albon and Daniil Kvyat on the list of drivers who take penalties for this weekend's race.

The Enstone squad has endured a tough season so far in 2019, as it is currently sixth in the constructors' championship, 43 points down on midfield leaders McLaren.

 


  • boudy

    Posts: 1,153

    Renault is really struggling with their reliability as they generally have done for the last couple of years. Would love to see Nico in an STR I feel he would do a better job than Gasly.

    • + 0
    • Aug 30 2019 - 10:59
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      It'd be awesome to see them get an experienced driver to lead them up the field a bit.

      • + 0
      • Aug 30 2019 - 16:19

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

