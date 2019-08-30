Ricciardo, Hulkenberg to take grid penalties

Both Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg are set to take grid penalties for the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Renault has brought an updated internal combustion engine to the race, which the team believes will deliver some minor improvements.

The engine upgrade will be a Spec C, however as it goes over the quote of what drivers are allowed to take per season without incurring a penalty, both drivers are expected to drop five positions following qualifying on Saturday.

"We will be using a new ICE on both cars today," read a team statement. "It's a spec C, with minor upgrades to reliability and performance. Introducing here will incur a 5 place penalty for both drivers for Sunday's race."

# Team Driver ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE 3 Renault Daniel Ricciardo 5* 4 4 3 3 3 27 Renault Valtteri Bottas 6* 4 4 3 2 3

* includes ICE fitted at Spa

Both Renault drivers join Alexander Albon and Daniil Kvyat on the list of drivers who take penalties for this weekend's race.

The Enstone squad has endured a tough season so far in 2019, as it is currently sixth in the constructors' championship, 43 points down on midfield leaders McLaren.