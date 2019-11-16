user icon
icon

link-icon
Hulkenberg confident of points despite 'half a day' of Friday running

Hulkenberg confident of points despite 'half a day' of Friday running

  • Published on 16 Nov 2019 10:33
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg is confident that the team can deliver at this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix, despite only having what he called 'half a day' of practice running due to the weather conditions.

The first practice session on Friday was hampered throughout the session thanks to rain affecting the circuit, but cleared up as the session drew to an end, leaving teams will only the second session to do any dry running on Friday.

Hulkenberg said that even though the running was limited, he is confident that the team will perform in what could be his last Brazilian Grand Prix for the foreseeable future.

"It was half a day, effectively," Hulkenberg commented. "We only had one run in the morning and it was wet, but then the afternoon was a bit tense. Obviously more compact but I think we need to be motivated.

"The race pace in the car is very positive. I think we under-performed a little bit on the soft because we had a set up issue on the car. The midfield looks very close but it isn't surprising because the lap here is so short, but we are certainly in the mix.

Hulkenberg also noted that he was confident that points were a realistic target for the team, given how tight the midfield battle is around the Autodromo Carlos Pace.

Hulkenberg also voiced his confidence that the rainy conditions were only to last for Friday's running and that Saturday and Sunday's sessions will be dry, but believed the team can be competitive regardless of the circuit conditions.

"Yes, I think that's possible, and achievable," Hulkenberg added. "Like always, we need to put everything together. Here, the smallest difference can make the difference so we need to make sure that we can do the best we can."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
695
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
366
4
McLaren
121
5
Renault
83
6
Racing Point
65
7
Toro Rosso
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Nico Hülkenberg 27
Nico H&uuml;lkenberg
  • Team Renault
  • Points 279
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 100
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Aug 19 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Emmerich am Rhein, Germany
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.84 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar