Hulkenberg open to IndyCar switch

Nico Hulkenberg has confirmed that he would be open to a switch to the IndyCar Series - but affirmed that any such deal would not see him take part in road course events.

Reports in recent weeks have linked the German driver to Ed Carpenter Racing - with ECR confirming on Thursday that it wouldn't continue with Spencer Pigot in 2020.

Various reports claim that Rinus VeeKay is the main contender for Pigot's seat, following his successful season in the Indy Lights championship.

Hulkenberg says he is open to a move to IndyCar, but admits that he has not yet signed a deal, and any potential contract would not tie him down to oval races.

"I haven't signed anything and I won't do for the foreseeable future. I've received several calls from different racing series' and teams. But nothing is really happening at the moment."

When asked if IndyCar interests him, he said: "I guess yes. On one side yes. Ovals, I've always said I'm not a fan of. It doesn't strike me and I have too much respect for that. It's just not my thing. So I'd keep it limited to the road courses.

"To be honest, my state of mind is pretty relaxed anyway. I want to finish the season as successful as possible.

"After that, I want to just rewind a little bit, take a moment for myself, or two or three. See what I want to do, what seems of interest.

"I'm certainly not having the feeling that I want to rush into something just to race. I'm pretty relaxed about it to be honest."