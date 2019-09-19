user icon
Hulkenberg not desperate to remain in F1 past 2019

  • Published on 19 Sep 2019 17:28
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Nico Hulkenberg says he is not desperately searching for a vacant seat in Formula 1 for 2020, assuring that any deal would need to suit him.

After Renault announced that Esteban Ocon would replace him at Renault next season, Haas confirmed on Thursday in Singapore that Romain Grosjean would stay at the team for another year. 

Haas' decision leaves Hulkenberg with few options, with just one seat at Alfa Romeo and Williams open outside of the three drives within the Red Bull programme.  

Prior to the summer break, Hulkenberg affirmed that his future was in his own hands - but now admits that the situation is no longer up to him. 

"Things do change in Formula 1 and at that point, it looked like that, but during the summer break, the momentum changed for whatever reason," Hulkenberg said.

"Now it is a bit more out of my hands and there are decisions that I can't have full influence over and I can't steer. But I'm still here, there is still hope and still options."

Next potential F1 contract needs to be a 'good deal'

Robert Kubica confirmed on Thursday that he would be leaving Williams at the end of the season, opening a possibility for Hulkenberg.

However the Grove-squad has endured a difficult year, stuck at the back of the field and unable to compete with the rest of the midfield pack. 

Hulkenberg didn't deny that a move to Williams is feasible but insisted that his next move needs to make sense for him and his career.  

"We've seen various teams in the past in Formula 1 that have had difficult times and recovered with time," Hulkenberg said. "It's very difficult to predict a team's competitiveness.

"But what I said a few weeks ago, it needs to be a good deal, a good seat with a good perspective as well. I don't just want to stay in F1, desperately to stay in F1.

"That's not my style, that's not what I'm looking for and after ten years in F1, that's not what I'm after."


Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • xoya

    Posts: 428

    Who would've thought that, of all the drivers on the grid, Hulkenberg would be the one out of a seat for 2020.
    I mean, maybe he could stay if some freak event happens. Like if Vettel retires or Kimi decides he's had enough, but thats as slim a chance as they get.
    Kimi is in it for the cash now - that hardly gets boring and I think that there is maybe a 1% chance for Vettel to retire (I'm being very generous).
    Best chance he has is that RedBull (programme) drops Gasly so Hulk ends up in RedBull or Torro Rosso.

    • + 0
    • Sep 19 2019 - 18:36
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,291

      Kimi has a contract, and he has already said he intends to follow it through, and may or may not even extend. As for RBH/TRH: that'd be neat, but Marko would never allow it. It'd be bad PR for their driver programme to get outside help. I feel Alfa is currently his best shot. It's either that or Williams, and Williams don't make sense for him or them. They cannot afford him.

      • + 0
      • Sep 19 2019 - 18:53
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,025

      ( Tinfoil hat on ). In 2021, VER to Merc. would accommodate Hulk as decent midfielder somewhere in Alfa, RPF, Haas.

      • + 0
      • Sep 19 2019 - 18:54
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,291

      I'd like a switcharoo of the lead drivers in the top 3. Vettel to RBH, Verstappen to Merc' and Hammy to Ferrari. Vettel would get a car he is used to, Verstappen get a top seat, and Hammy get into the probably not best car so that he can prove he can win despite not being in the best car.

      • + 0
      • Sep 19 2019 - 19:05

