Hulkenberg: Drivers should take generous pay cuts

Hulkenberg: Drivers should take generous pay cuts

  • Published on 17 Apr 2020 09:43
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Nico Hulkenberg says that Formula 1 drivers should take generous pay cuts in order to further help their teams amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Drivers from the McLaren, Renault, Haas and Williams teams are confirmed to be taking pay cuts as the teams furlough staff due to financial worries.

MOREFragile' F1 could lose up to four teams - Brown

Pay cuts are reported to be in the region of 20%, however Hulkenberg, who was let go from Renault at the end of 2019, says drivers should consider taking a higher cut.

“Of course, I'm taking the easy way out with a comment, because it doesn't concern me,” he told Auto Motor und Sport.

“But I do think that the drivers have to support their teams, especially in times when companies have to fight for their existence.

“After all, soccer players also gave up part of their salaries. It wouldn't be fair to the people in the team who earn a normal wage, who have to pay off a house and suffer losses.

“Those who earn more and have more buffer should be more generous. Now the drivers have to take responsibility.”

There is no confirmation yet as to when the 2020 season will get underway, with the opening nine races called off due to COVID-19.

MOREHorner: Austrian GP behind closed doors possible

However, Hulkenberg says that he can't imagine there not being a race this year, and is hopeful that there will be one, given that it is only April.

“The year is still relatively young,” he said. “I can't really imagine that there won't be a grand prix this year.”

F1 News Nico Hülkenberg Renault
Replies (4)

  • essaouira311

    Posts: 66

    Not because he's out of the game, but because he has always been a serious and responsible person: Bravo, Nico.

    • + 1
    • Apr 17 2020 - 15:03
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,031

    I agree with him, they should take a paycut. But I'll go as far to say as they should've long before SARS-2 got around. I do think F1 drivers and celebrities should earn more than the average Joe, but it's kinda insane that Vettel and Hammy could've together funded the entire development of the 2019 Williams car. F1 wonders why nobody wanna join the party while they are milking themselves dry. It really isn't surprising that at least 3 teams may have to pay the piper before this shoddy year has ended.

    • + 0
    • Apr 18 2020 - 12:21
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,242

      You're right, but I blame the teams rather than drivers for perpetuating that model. By teams of course I mean the big boys only.

      • + 0
      • Apr 18 2020 - 19:02
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,031

      I'd go so far as to say that the FIA should've regulated that years ago. The greedy f**ks leading this were always bound to try to overspend, and the drivers will never help themselves.

      • + 0
      • Apr 19 2020 - 14:32

show sidebar