Hulkenberg: Drivers should take generous pay cuts

Nico Hulkenberg says that Formula 1 drivers should take generous pay cuts in order to further help their teams amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Drivers from the McLaren, Renault, Haas and Williams teams are confirmed to be taking pay cuts as the teams furlough staff due to financial worries.

Pay cuts are reported to be in the region of 20%, however Hulkenberg, who was let go from Renault at the end of 2019, says drivers should consider taking a higher cut.

“Of course, I'm taking the easy way out with a comment, because it doesn't concern me,” he told Auto Motor und Sport.

“But I do think that the drivers have to support their teams, especially in times when companies have to fight for their existence.

“After all, soccer players also gave up part of their salaries. It wouldn't be fair to the people in the team who earn a normal wage, who have to pay off a house and suffer losses.

“Those who earn more and have more buffer should be more generous. Now the drivers have to take responsibility.”

There is no confirmation yet as to when the 2020 season will get underway, with the opening nine races called off due to COVID-19.

However, Hulkenberg says that he can't imagine there not being a race this year, and is hopeful that there will be one, given that it is only April.

“The year is still relatively young,” he said. “I can't really imagine that there won't be a grand prix this year.”