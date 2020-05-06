user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hulkenberg 'very much up' for F1 return

Hulkenberg 'very much up' for F1 return

  • Published on 06 May 2020 11:19
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Nico Hulkenberg affirms that he is open to the possibility of returning to Formula 1 in the future, as he faces his first year since 2009 out of the F1 paddock.

The German was replaced at Renault at the end of the 2019 season by Esteban Ocon, who returns to the sport after being ousted at Force India in 2018.

Hulkenberg raced in every season of F1 during the 2010s bar 2011, where he drove as Williams' test driver, taking part in 14 free practice sessions.

Before it was announced that the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans winner would not be racing in 2019 in F1, he was linked to other race seats at the Haas and Williams teams.

Hulkenberg told CNN that the possibility of him returning is very much alive: “I think that's to be confirmed. I'm very much up for it, that's still my goal and my aim. At the moment it's really tricky to say. 

“There's a lot of factors in there and now everything is kind of upside-down anyway. But I'm staying in connection and in contact with people.

“It's still a bit early but if there is a chance, I will definitely grab it. If it's a good opportunity and something that really excites me, gets me going, then definitely I will push for that. 

When asked how competitive he would wish to be should he return, Hulkenberg says he would be content with a car capable of scoring points. 

“[I would like] a decent car that gives you a good opportunity to compete. I'm not saying for victories, but a car that allows you to at least go for the top ten.”

Speaking about what he is missing most from F1, Hulkenberg reports that he is feeling the loss of the adrenaline that comes with high-intensity situations. 

“For me, it's just being in the competition - the thrill of quali, when you go out on the final lap and have to deliver, it's all or nothing,” he said. “The thrill of being on the grid, knowing the race is about to happen, all of the adrenaline and exciting moments.”

F1 News Nico Hülkenberg
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (5)

Login to reply
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,225

    Is F1 adding a new team? With Alonso and Hulk hinting at their F1 returns, who is going home from the current lineup? Haas drivers? Can Willaims pay?

    • + 0
    • May 6 2020 - 16:41
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,056

      The HAAS drivers, AFAIK, are still under contract.. Although at least one shouldn't be IMO... And neither them nor Williams can really afford either driver, nor do either driver really seem interested in HAAS. Alonso sure ain't, he only want a good seat, and there really isn't one available. And AFAIK, aside from Aston taking over RP, no new teams are on their way in as of present.

      • + 0
      • May 6 2020 - 20:00
  • Dert38

    Posts: 215

    I hope so but you need to strain a lil bit dude

    • + 0
    • May 6 2020 - 16:56
  • Dert38

    Posts: 215

    If i was mercedes i d take him in any terms his potential is bigger than anyone on the grid ;)

    • + 0
    • May 6 2020 - 16:57
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,056

      So would I, but I doubt Merc' want him. They don't want another Rosberg vs Hammy battle, and the easiest way to avoid that is to have a driver like Bottas or Ocon paired with Hammy. Hulk would likely be far too competitive.

      • + 0
      • May 6 2020 - 19:58

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

How many races do you think will be held in 2020?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Nico Hülkenberg 27
Nico H&uuml;lkenberg
  • Team Renault
  • Points 279
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Aug 19 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Emmerich am Rhein, Germany
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.84 m
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar