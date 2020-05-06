Hulkenberg 'very much up' for F1 return

Nico Hulkenberg affirms that he is open to the possibility of returning to Formula 1 in the future, as he faces his first year since 2009 out of the F1 paddock.
The German was replaced at Renault at the end of the 2019 season by Esteban Ocon, who returns to the sport after being ousted at Force India in 2018.
Hulkenberg raced in every season of F1 during the 2010s bar 2011, where he drove as Williams' test driver, taking part in 14 free practice sessions.
Before it was announced that the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans winner would not be racing in 2019 in F1, he was linked to other race seats at the Haas and Williams teams.
Hulkenberg told CNN that the possibility of him returning is very much alive: “I think that's to be confirmed. I'm very much up for it, that's still my goal and my aim. At the moment it's really tricky to say.
“There's a lot of factors in there and now everything is kind of upside-down anyway. But I'm staying in connection and in contact with people.
“It's still a bit early but if there is a chance, I will definitely grab it. If it's a good opportunity and something that really excites me, gets me going, then definitely I will push for that.
When asked how competitive he would wish to be should he return, Hulkenberg says he would be content with a car capable of scoring points.
“[I would like] a decent car that gives you a good opportunity to compete. I'm not saying for victories, but a car that allows you to at least go for the top ten.”
Speaking about what he is missing most from F1, Hulkenberg reports that he is feeling the loss of the adrenaline that comes with high-intensity situations.
“For me, it's just being in the competition - the thrill of quali, when you go out on the final lap and have to deliver, it's all or nothing,” he said. “The thrill of being on the grid, knowing the race is about to happen, all of the adrenaline and exciting moments.”
Replies (5)
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,225
Is F1 adding a new team? With Alonso and Hulk hinting at their F1 returns, who is going home from the current lineup? Haas drivers? Can Willaims pay?
calle.itw
Posts: 8,056
The HAAS drivers, AFAIK, are still under contract.. Although at least one shouldn't be IMO... And neither them nor Williams can really afford either driver, nor do either driver really seem interested in HAAS. Alonso sure ain't, he only want a good seat, and there really isn't one available. And AFAIK, aside from Aston taking over RP, no new teams are on their way in as of present.
Dert38
Posts: 215
I hope so but you need to strain a lil bit dude
Dert38
Posts: 215
If i was mercedes i d take him in any terms his potential is bigger than anyone on the grid ;)
calle.itw
Posts: 8,056
So would I, but I doubt Merc' want him. They don't want another Rosberg vs Hammy battle, and the easiest way to avoid that is to have a driver like Bottas or Ocon paired with Hammy. Hulk would likely be far too competitive.