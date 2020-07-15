Ex-F1 driver Hulkenberg returns to racing at ADAC GT Masters round

Nico Hulkenberg will make his racing return next month, taking part in the second round of ADAC GT Masters at the Nurburgring.

Hulkenberg, who left Formula 1 at the end of the 2019 season, has long insisted that he is keen to return to racing, but only in a move that makes sense for him.

The German will race with Lamborghini for the event, driving the Huracán GT3 Evo alongside Danny Kubasik (Dieter Schmidtmann), who is the managing director of the mcchip-dkr team.

“The ADAC GT Masters is an exciting series with cool cars, and after a break of almost eight months, I’m really keen to get behind the wheel again and feel the adrenalin flow,” Hulkenberg said.

Hulkenberg asserts that his decision to race in the upcoming event should be viewed as nothing more than a minor dip into the GT racing pool.

“With the 2020 Formula 1 season at last having got underway, my fingers are twitching. To all rumour merchants out there, I’d like to make it quite clear that this guest start is to be interpreted as no more than a minor venture into GT sport.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge, but I also know that we’ll have to stretch ourselves quite a bit to be competitive.”

In 2015, Hulkenberg won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, while still contracted as a full-time F1 driver.

The 32-year-old was ousted at Renault at the end of the 2019 season for Esteban Ocon, bringing an end to his 10 years as part of the F1 paddock.