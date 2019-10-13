user icon
icon

link-icon
FIA rules Racing Point protest against Renault admissible

FIA rules Racing Point protest against Renault admissible

  • Published on 13 Oct 2019 13:11
  • comments 3
  • By: Coilin Higgins

The points scored in Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix by Renault are now in doubt after the FIA accepted to protest by rivals Racing Point, deeming the protest as admissible as the sporting body look to investigate the protest.

Racing Point launched a protest to the FIA shortly after the race, concerning the brake bias system of the two Renault cars as the Silverstone based team felt that the system was in breach of the F1's sporting regulations, technical regulations, and the FIA International Sporting Code.

Representatives from the two teams met with stewards and the FIA after the race and came to the conclusion that the FIA technical department will conduct a detailed analysis and investigation of the brake bias system on both cars.

"The representative is authorized in the name of the Stewards to call upon such outside technical assistance, including representatives of the Renault F1 and SportPesa Racing Point F1 Teams, in the conduct of their assessment." An FIA statement read.

"When the likely submission date of the assessment can be determined, the FIA Technical Department representative will communicate that to the Chairman of the Stewards so that the next meeting time to assess the claims made in the protest can be scheduled."

It is also understood that the Technical Department has sealed the standard Electronic Control Units and steering wheels from both Renaults of Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg in an effort to further investigate the issue.

"Renault F1 Team acknowledges the protest lodged by SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team concerning its brake bias system following the Japanese Grand Prix." Renault responded after the meeting.

"Team representatives have met with the Stewards of the Event at Suzuka, but due to the complexity of the 12-page dossier prepared by SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team, a further meeting will take place at a future date, to be defined.

"Renault F1 Team intends to use this recess to prepare an equally detailed case to rigorously defend it's position. The results of the Japanese Grand Prix still stand at the current time."

Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • f1ski

    Posts: 516

    Has the Hulk pulled off an Alonso with his soon to be ex team?

    • + 0
    • Oct 13 2019 - 15:01
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,394

    Interesting. I wonder how this would affect Renault's performance, if they have to amend it. Even small adjustments to brakes can be detrimental to performance.

    • + 0
    • Oct 13 2019 - 15:02
    • f1ski

      Posts: 516

      During the race the big advantage i see is that if the renault was hard on its front brakes the bias switch to the rear would preserve the brakes allowing the drivers to be aggressive throughout the race. There may be an advantage to use less rear(harvesting) to keep battery components cooler early in the race and then charge more later when the power advantage could be of use. Renault was fined not too long ago for what seemed a meaningless breach with the battery output these two may be related.

      • + 0
      • Oct 13 2019 - 15:34
SM1

Related news

SM2

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
435
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
75
6
Toro Rosso
59
7
Racing Point
54
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
Daniel Ricciardo
  • Team Renault
  • Points 758
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 98
  • Country Australia
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, Australia
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar