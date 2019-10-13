FIA rules Racing Point protest against Renault admissible

The points scored in Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix by Renault are now in doubt after the FIA accepted to protest by rivals Racing Point, deeming the protest as admissible as the sporting body look to investigate the protest.

Racing Point launched a protest to the FIA shortly after the race, concerning the brake bias system of the two Renault cars as the Silverstone based team felt that the system was in breach of the F1's sporting regulations, technical regulations, and the FIA International Sporting Code.

Representatives from the two teams met with stewards and the FIA after the race and came to the conclusion that the FIA technical department will conduct a detailed analysis and investigation of the brake bias system on both cars.

"The representative is authorized in the name of the Stewards to call upon such outside technical assistance, including representatives of the Renault F1 and SportPesa Racing Point F1 Teams, in the conduct of their assessment." An FIA statement read.

"When the likely submission date of the assessment can be determined, the FIA Technical Department representative will communicate that to the Chairman of the Stewards so that the next meeting time to assess the claims made in the protest can be scheduled."

It is also understood that the Technical Department has sealed the standard Electronic Control Units and steering wheels from both Renaults of Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg in an effort to further investigate the issue.

"Renault F1 Team acknowledges the protest lodged by SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team concerning its brake bias system following the Japanese Grand Prix." Renault responded after the meeting.

"Team representatives have met with the Stewards of the Event at Suzuka, but due to the complexity of the 12-page dossier prepared by SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team, a further meeting will take place at a future date, to be defined.

"Renault F1 Team intends to use this recess to prepare an equally detailed case to rigorously defend it's position. The results of the Japanese Grand Prix still stand at the current time."