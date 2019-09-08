Ricciardo answers critics with 4th at Monza

Daniel Ricciardo has had his best result of the season after finishing in fourth place at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. The Australian had started in fifth and managed to finish in front of his Renault teammate who finished in fifth.
Ricciardo gave credit to the French team's engine department after a race where he and Nico Hulkenberg lead the midfield to the teams best result since 2008.
"I felt this one was overdue because since Canada we haven't had a strong team result, we finally got maximum points, if you know what I mean, that is really pleasing.
"I want to give an extra special shout out to Viry, to the engine boys because this sort of result here as a Renault team and power unit is quite a statement.
"For them to turn it around this year to make the gains and to put on this result here is special. So this one is for them. They deserve a glass of champagne tonight."
Renault is currently fifth in the constructor's championship and are 18 points behind their closest competitor, McLaren who are using the same power unit.
Ricciardo answered the question of whether the team could match the results at the high downforce circuit of Singapore after doing so well at the low downforce high speed of Monza.
"I really wish we can and hope we can, high downforce in Singapore on a bumpy street circuit. Even though this is unique, it is Monza, you take all the wing off. I definitely feel there is something we can still learn from this."
calle.itw
Posts: 7,236
See that is why Ric is a good driver to have on board. Pretty fast without being reckless, very marketable and also a good team player.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 1,878
He is definitely still top tier. I'm still amazed by how far ahead of Nico he has been in his first year. Godo for Daniel, but terrible for Nico who was highly rated. I guess we not get to see how big the gap is between a top 3 driver and a solid midfield driver. I would also add that we saw that as well between Lewis and Bottas today.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,236
Indeed, but I disagree on him being far ahead of Hulk. In fact, Hulk has been ahead many times, only bad luck has stricken him. But I share your curiousity on whether we tend to overestimate the midfielders a little.
HEINZ
Posts: 60
I dont think Ric has been superior to Hulk either. In fact they are pretty evenly matched. Hulk was in a disadvantage given he could not pit under the safety car as Ric did and was cathing him after the pit stops.