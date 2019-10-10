user icon
Hulkenberg playing 'patience game' with 2020 plans

  • Published on 10 Oct 2019 09:21
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Nico Hulkenberg says there are still no plans in place for him to race in 2020 as of yet, as he continues to work on a deal.

The German will leave Renault at the end of the season after the Enstone squad opted to bring in Esteban Ocon on a two-year deal to partner Daniel Ricciardo.

Renault to bring new front wing to Suzuka | Ricciardo confident Renault can end 2019 in fourth

Hulkenberg, who joined Renault in 2017, is looking less likely to find a seat in F1 for next year as the only seats available are at Alfa Romeo and Williams, with Red Bull denying interest in the former Force India racer.

Speaking about his future on Thursday, Hulkenberg stated: "No news, it's a little bit more of a patience game so I have to wait a little bit longer."

The 32-year-old also admitted that there is the possibility of finding himself without a seat at all in racing next year, but is confident that he will be back on a competitive grid at some point in the future, regardless of what happens in 2020. 

"I guess there is that scenario, but to be honest, if I wasn't to continue here, after that I haven't given that much thought," Hulkenberg stated. 

"For me personally, I would take some time to get clarity over what I want and find a new challenge. Of course, I will be in some racing car again in the future because that's what I love doing, it's my passion.

"Only time will tell what will happen," Hulkenberg added. 

With five rounds remaining in the 2019 championship. Hulkenberg sits 11th in the championship - level on points with teammate Ricciardo. 


JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    03:00 - 04:30

    Free practice 3

    05:00 - 06:00

    Race

    07:10 - 09:10

  • Free practice 2

    07:00 - 08:30

    Qualifying

    08:00 - 09:00

    Fastest lap

     

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

