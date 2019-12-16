user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Hulkenberg not bitter over no F1 podium result

Hulkenberg not bitter over no F1 podium result

  • Published on 16 Dec 2019 14:26
  • comments 1
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Nico Hulkenberg insists that he is not bitter over missing out on a podium finish in Formula 1. 

The 2019 season will be the first since 2011 without the German on the grid, as he has been replaced at Renault by Esteban Ocon.

Hulkenberg holds the record for the most race starts without a podium finish to his name in F1 history (177) and is 49 starts in front of Adrian Sutil, who is placed second on the list. 

Hulkenberg had numerous opportunities throughout his career to finish inside the top three, but always fell short - however he states that he is not resentful over the statistic.

"It's obviously a fact, it is what it is. I'm not bitter about that, of course I would like to not have that, but there were always some reasons or some circumstances that prevented that podium," Hulkenberg said.

"That's the way it is. I don't look at it or think about it that much. You have opportunities, you miss them and you move on. It's just life."

Hulkenberg not ruling out a potential return

Hulkenberg added that he is not ruling out returning to the sport in the future, something he did in 2012, after he was on the sidelines in 2011.

MOREGPToday.net's 2019 F1 driver rankings - #12 - Nico Hulkenberg

Despite knowing that he will miss F1 next year, Hulkenberg says that he is looking forward to the break that he will receive and change up the rhythm of his lifestyle.

"It can happen, I'm not ruling out anything," he said of a potential return. "That's why for me it's totally fine at the moment. A big part of me is also excited for that break that I'm going to get.

"Not living this schedule, this rhythm, having to do these things that are pre-set. I've never had a break. Since I started when I was seven, it's always been my life, my world. 

"Of course, it's going to be quite a new situation, a shock as well. I'm sure there will be moments that it will be hard, but it's part of it."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,117

    Glaring deficit in his CV. Perez won 5 podiums in ForceIndia, during their time.

    • + 0
    • Dec 16 2019 - 18:47

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Nico Hülkenberg 27
Nico H&uuml;lkenberg
  • Team Renault
  • Points 279
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Aug 19 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Emmerich am Rhein, Germany
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.84 m
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar