Haas interested in Hulkenberg signature for 2020

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner admits the team is interested in bringing on-board Nico Hulkenberg next season.
Renault, Hulkenberg's current employers, announced on Thursday that it would replace the German at the team in 2020, bringing in Esteban Ocon on a two-year deal.
Hulkenberg is now without a seat for next season, however he has been tipped to join Haas, as Romain Grosjean is out of contract at the end of the year.
Steiner says that Hulkenberg is of interest to the American team, drawing up a shortlist of three drivers - including Ocon, however that possibly was eliminated on Thursday with Renault's announcement.
“I would say so,” Steiner told Crash.net when asked if it was interested in Hulkenberg. “There are not many drivers here, as I always said to you. Our team always have drivers with experience, so for sure there is interest.
"There is interest for Ocon. I always said that they are the two, and there is interest for Romain as well, so we just need to decide who we go with.
“They are the three with experience, otherwise I couldn't see anyone else who has got experience who is on the market."
Steiner added that Haas was "almost there" when it comes to making a decision on its line-up for next year, stating that he would consult with team owner Gene Haas over the coming weeks.
Hulkenberg admitted that it was a "pity" to lose his seat at Renault, as he searches for another drive on the grid.
The 32-year-old states that it will be a "couple of weeks" before he knows what he is doing for next season amid the links with Haas.
"It depends on several factors, it's never just one thing," he said. "It depends on the global deal, on the outlook out of the team and any other options that you have.
"Once you have all that in front of you, you make an assessment and decide what you want to do. But I'm not that far ahead with everything yet, and it'll be a couple of weeks before I know."
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:00 - 16:30
15:00 - 16:00
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
15:00 - 16:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:10 - 17:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Testing
Replies (8)Login to reply
calle.itw
Posts: 7,214
Yes please. Honestly, his talented were wasted at Renault, so HAAS getting an actually competent driver would be a boost for them. With all right they should've been P4 last year, but that was robbed from them due to silly driver errors, and even this year silly driver errors have cost them in terms of DNFs and body work repairs.
Pistonhead
Posts: 173
I wouldn't be surprised if this happened as it would be a loss to F1 if he remained unseated. Good for Nico that he turned down a 1 yr contract extension with renault - it's a great indication his energy levels remain high and that's what Haas needs.
Robbie11
Posts: 3
If he was wasted at Renault, he will be even more wasted at Haas then, they are worse than Renault! I give them one year into the new regs in 2021 and they will be off anyway.
michielhimself
Posts: 122
yeah? Magnussen and Ricciardo are about 4 points apart in the championship standings, I rate RIC higher than MAG so that suggests on the balance of those 2 drivers, the Renault and Haas cars are about on par in the championship performance.
Now take HUL's points and move them to Haas. Take GRO's points and move them to Renault.
Which of the teams comes out on top in the championship standings?
Q.E.D. HUL to Haas is a good move for HUL and Haas.
Robbie11
Posts: 3
I don't see your point, you are basing it on on something that isn't happening in the real world are you? Hul has got his points it the Renault car, which is a better car, who can say if he would get the same in the HAAS car?
Its a load of crap really isnt it.....
Robbie11
Posts: 3
I tell you what living in the real world, Renault are better than HAAS at the moment as they are higher in the championship. If HAAS beat them by the end of the season, then I will happily say HAAS were the better team.
Until that happens, in reality at the moment Renault are better than HAAS, it's simply a fact.
xoya
Posts: 418
What a twist!
Kean
Posts: 564
I think he should sign a deal with HAAS, but if I was him I would demand that the contract stated that he could leave in a heartbeat should a top-3 team ask for his services. There is a small chance RBR might want him if things don't work out with Albon.