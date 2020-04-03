Norris shaves head after raising racing money for charity

Lando Norris has shaven his head after promising to do so following a £10,000 fundraiser for charities fighting the coronavirus.

The McLaren driver broadcasted the event on the streaming platform Twitch, with over 35,000 people tuning in to watch the 20-year-old take to the electric razor.

Norris raised the money as part of ‘Stream Aid’, which has collectively raised over £2 million in the battle against COVID-19.

As Norris is isolating in his home, he performed the job himself. Norris is continuing to stream on Twitch as the Formula 1 season is put on hold.

Norris recently took a pay cut at McLaren, who opted to lay off staff amid the ongoing pandemic.