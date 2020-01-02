user icon
Norris: McLaren gains partially came from not 'overhyping' 2019 F1 season

  • Published on 02 Jan 2020 11:17
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Lando Norris says McLaren benefitted from not overhyping the 2019 Formula 1 season before it had begun.

McLaren enjoyed a strong campaign in 2019, ending the year fourth place in the constructors' standings - its best result since 2012. 

Prior to 2019, McLaren spent a handful of years towards the back of the F1 field, three of which were spent with Honda as its power unit supplier.

Qualifying performances shows calibre of McLaren drivers - Seidl | Norris 'loved every minute' of rookie F1 season with McLaren

After its switch to Renault in 2018, its woes continued and it ended the year with one of the slowest cars in the field. For the 2019 season, McLaren brought in Norris and Carlos Sainz in a completely revamped line-up, which Norris believes was also beneficial to the team. 

"I think one of the biggest things that changed was having a fresh start," Norris said. "Two new drivers, new people within the team, new management with Andreas [Seidl] coming in.

"[There were] a lot of changes within the team which refreshed everything but at the same time, because the last years have been so bad, I don't think coming into this year, for a good reason we didn't overhype things as in previous years."

McLaren spent much of the second half of 2018 focusing on the 2019 car, which left the team excited as to how it would perform

Norris added that the environment within the team eased over the year, which helped it settle into a rhythm and pick up strong results, including a podium finish in Brazil. 

"Coming to Abu Dhabi [in 2018], everyone was excited about how McLaren was going to do next year because as a team we [before] said too many things which were making people overly confident," Norris said.

"We didn't do that, which was a good thing. People worked hard over the winter and with that, we started testing.

"We weren't super happy with how testing went, but as the race weekends went on, the environment and everything started to come together more and more.

"So there's been a lot of key things. But two new drivers, new management, people looking out for everyone... putting everything together has made it more enjoyable for the drivers, but also more enjoyable for the team."

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

