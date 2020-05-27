Verstappen and Norris team up for Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris will team up for a virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans race with Team Redline next month.

The two F1 stars will be joined by sim racers Atze Kerkhof and Greger Hutt and drive the LMP2 No. 20 ORECA 07 on rFactor 2.

The race will take place across June 13-14, the same date the real-life 2020 race was set to take place. However the race was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now set to take place on 19–20 September.

Verstappen and Norris are the only current F1 drivers confirmed to be taking part, however former competitors Felipe Massa and Giancarlo Fisichella will race for a team entered by Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Romain Grosjean's Esports team 'r8gesport' will also compete in the race, with Mathias Beche, Daniel Juncadella, Risto Kappet and Erhan Jajovski forming its line-up,

Last year, Verstappen and Norris won the 24 Hours of Spa but faced a scare towards the end of the race when Verstappen's brake pedal broke with only minutes remaining in the event.