user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Norris 'struggling physically' throughout Friday practice

Norris 'struggling physically' throughout Friday practice

  • Published on 10 Jul 2020 16:58
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lando Norris says he has been struggling physically throughout Friday at the Red Bull Ring, which limited his practice running.

The Briton heads into the second round of the Formula 1 season after picking up his first career podium last weekend at the Austrian circuit, which remains the venue for this weekend's event.

However, the Briton's weekend has already been comprised after he was awarded a three-place penalty for ignoring yellow flags during FP1.

Norris says that the McLaren car is feeling “nice” but admits he has been coping with some physical difficulties throughout the day.

“It's been alright, I've been struggling physically with something, I don't know with what,” Norris told Sky F1 after the session. “It's been making my day a lot harder. I've not been able to do as many laps. I've had to limit them quite a bit to make sure I'm in shape for tomorrow or Sunday.

“Not as smooth sailing as last week was. I think I'm a little bit on the back foot compared to laps and everything.

“I think the pace is there when I need it to be. The track was a bit different which comes into play slightly. But Sunday's going to be a different game.

“I feel confident, the car feels nice. But me, not so much.” 

Norris rues 'stupid' mistake which led to penalty

Norris threw up his hands after being dished a grid penalty, stating it was his own “stupid” mistake that landed him in hot water. 

“I saw it, it was my mistake,” he said. “I was on a push lap, both of those guys were on an out lap or a cool lap. I slowed up for yellow flag which you're meant to do.

“But I just continued to roll past the other guys, so it was my mistake. A bit stupid of me, there was no risk. I lifted, but I just carried that little bit more momentum past them.”

F1 News Lando Norris McLaren
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Styrian Grand Prix

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Styrian Grand Prix

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
37
2
McLaren
26
3
Ferrari
19
4
Racing Point
8
5
Alpha Tauri
6
6
Renault
4
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lando Norris 4
Lando Norris
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 65
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 22
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (20)
  • Place of b. Glastonbury, GB
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.70 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule
show sidebar