Norris receives three-place grid penalty for yellow flag infringement

Lando Norris has been handed a three-place grid penalty for the Styrian Grand Prix after overtaking another car under yellow flag conditions on Friday at the Red Bull Ring.

The yellow flags were brought out when Nicholas latifi pulled to the side of the road after Turn 4 during the opening practice session of the weekend.

Stewards state that the “onboard footage clearly shows that driver of Car 4 [Norris] passed Car 10 [Gasly] while yellow light panels were clearly visible and yellow flags were shown”.

As a result, the stewards have opted to drop Norris three-places from his qualifying position for the start of Sunday's grand prix.

Last weekend at the Red Bull Ring, Norris starred in qualifying and drove to a fourth-place finish - however that was later changed to third following a grid penalty for Lewis Hamilton.

Norris secured his first career podium in the proceeding race, setting the fastest lap on the final lap of the race to ensure the gap between himself and Hamilton was under five seconds, as the latter had been handed a time penalty during the grand prix.

Norris ended the opening practice session earlier this morning in 14th position, over one second down on session-leader Sergio Perez.