user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Another year of testing would not have changed my rookie season - Norris

Another year of testing would not have changed my rookie season - Norris

  • Published on 01 Jan 2020 14:09
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

McLaren's Lando Norris has opened up on a possibility of spending 2019 as a test driver for the team but believes that it would have not changed how he felt during his rookie season.

Norris endured a successful rookie season in 2019, managing to finish eleventh in the championship with 49 points, helping McLaren to its best finish in recent years in fourth position.

MORE: Seidl labels Norris' rookie season as 'sensational'

Norris spoke of how he believes that testing is good for learning the car and how to set up the car properly, but cannot prepare for the pressures of qualifying and race sessions.

"I think even if I had done another year of testing it would have been the same," Norris said. "Just going into the things you can't prepare for necessarily, like the pressure of qualifying.

"There's so many you can practice going into pre-season testing or whatever but it still all changes when you are in the moment of doing qualifying or doing the race."

Being as quick as Alonso gave Norris confidence

Norris said that he gained confidence from being able to match the testing times of former McLaren drivers Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne, giving him a boost of confidence in the progress.

He noticed however after his first race in Melbourne that it wasn't enough to prepare him for the intensity of a race weekend and that it was fundamental that he didn't allow the confidence to let him think he would the best in a race weekend.

"It's all very different to just testing. Sometimes I was fast in testing. Just as quick as Fernando or Stoffel and it gave me a bit of confidence but it didn't mean anything.

"It didn't mean going into Australia that I would nail qualifying or nail the race. It would be different so that's why another year of testing wouldn't change anything."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lando Norris 4
Lando Norris
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 49
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 21
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (20)
  • Place of b. Glastonbury, GB
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.70 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar