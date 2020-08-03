user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Norris: Current Pirelli tyres preventing drivers from pushing hard on lap one

Norris: Current Pirelli tyres preventing drivers from pushing hard on lap one

  • Published on 03 Aug 2020 13:05
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lando Norris has spoken about the difficulty of managing the current specification of Pirelli tyres, stating that drivers are unable to push as hard as they would like on the opening lap of races over fears of graining. 

Sunday's British Grand Prix saw a dramatic finish after both Mercedes' and Norris' teammate Carlos Sainz suffered front-left punctures during the final laps.

MOREHamilton felt ‘really chilled’ despite late British GP puncture

Pirelli's F1 tyre has changed in recent years and teams and drivers have put a major emphasis on tyre management in order to get to the end of the race with as little pit stops as possible.

Since 2017, one-stop races have been much more common as Pirelli was instructed to design a more durable tyre that would be introduced alongside revised aerodynamic regulations. 

But Norris says that maintaining the tyre throughout the race is still a big challenge, and drivers are unable to push hard on the opening lap to gain positions as they risk destroying the performance of the tyre in the following laps.

“Even on lap one, you can't push as much as you want,” Norris told Sky F1. “You can't just push into understeer. As soon as you feel understeer you just back out of it.

“If you use the understeer on lap one you grain the front tyre and on lap four, lap five, it's game over. You're just in this bad position where you can't race as much as you want.

“You end up having problems like a lot of people had today where the front tyre just pops off. Silverstone and the front-left tyre are not friends, never have been.

“But nowadays in Formula 1, with the loads that we put into that front left, it just makes for tough races.”

MOREBritish Grand Prix driver ratings

Norris left 'stuck' after opening lap of British GP

Norris crossed the finish line at his home race in fourth place, losing out to soon-to-be teammate Daniel Ricciardo in the final laps of the race.

However, he gained one spot back when teammate Sainz was forced to pit with a puncture. Norris says he was stuck behind Sainz for much of the race after making a mistake on the opening lap.

“It could have gone slightly [better]. Things can't always be perfect, but I don't think it was a bad race from us,” Norris commented. “I made the mistake on lap one, locking the front left.

“I kind of misjudged how much of a lack of downforce I was going to have into Turn 6 so that was on me. Only Carlos got past so that was lucky, but that was a kind of caveat until the end of the race and Daniel getting past.

“I think I had better pace than Carlos did, but I was just stuck two seconds behind and I'm destroying the front left tyre. It was game over for me because of that position I was in.

“I'm happy with P5, I'm not taking that away. But as a team, we could have achieved better today.”

F1 News Lando Norris McLaren
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
146
2
Red Bull Racing
78
3
McLaren
51
4
Ferrari
43
5
Racing Point
42
6
Renault
32
7
Alpha Tauri
13
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lando Norris 4
Lando Norris
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 85
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 25
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (20)
  • Place of b. Glastonbury, United Kingdom
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.70 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule
show sidebar