Norris: McLaren's weaknesses are obvious to the team

The weaknesses that have surfaced at McLaren during the two weeks of pre-season testing are obvious to the team, according to Lando Norris.

McLaren enters the 2020 season looking to defend its position as the leading outfit in the midfield, having secured fourth in the constructors' championship last year.

It marked a substantial turnaround to the McLaren team of previous years, who struggled to make an impact in the midfield group, before slipping towards the back of the field in 2018.

MORE: Norris: MCL35 improvements 'depends what you compare it to' | Best start in many, many years for McLaren - Seidl

Norris says that weaknesses must be stamped out due to the close nature of the mid-pack battle, but affirms his full confidence in the Woking-based squad to successfully address the issues.

“Considering how close the midfield was last year, if you have any weaknesses, of course it's a concern,” he said. “Every little thing is something you have to work on. Every team has weaknesses, it's just working to minimise them.

“Our weaknesses our obvious to us. We'll work on them, hopefully, minimise them and then eventually try to turn them into a strength.”

McLaren 'satisfied' after pre-season testing

During the six days of pre-season testing in Barcelona, McLaren set 811 laps as it went about its own programme.

Norris says the test was satisfying for himself and the team but asserts that there is always room for improvement.

“From my own side, I'm very happy,” he said. “All of the things that I wanted to work on over the winter and had planned over the last week or two weeks, I think I made that my own priority.

“I made good progress with what I did and the progress I made in those areas. It doesn't mean I'm perfect, there's always room for improvement.

“But I'm satisfied. As a team, I think we've done a good job. How everything was run, how smoothly we've been operating, I think we're satisfied. But there is still plenty of things we need to improve on.”