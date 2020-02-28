user icon
Norris: MCL35 improvements 'depends what you compare it to'

  • Published on 28 Feb 2020 10:45
  • By: Coilin Higgins

McLaren's Lando Norris has noted that he has felt improvements with the team's 2020 car, the MCL35, but believes that the improvements are hard to compare to the other teams.

Norris was initially happy that the car as a whole had been improved from last season but admitted that the team still has some work to do before Melbourne.

He also stated that it was very hard to compare the progress to the other teams and that there are some areas he wished were worked on more. He also said the car is still far away from being able to challenge the top three teams.

"It depends on it's compared to. I'm happy with areas and how it's improved in last years in some areas," Norris said. "In some areas, it has not moved on as much as I would have liked but areas it's not good at compared to Mercedes, the fastest, it's everywhere.

"I don't think there's anywhere where we are just as good or as competitive as Mercedes, so if I want to be that harsh I can say it's not good enough in any area but in terms of the progress made, which is not easy in Formula 1, I am happy."

Difficult day with windy conditions but progress made

Despite the windy conditions challenging teams throughout Thursday's test session, Norris explained that the team were still able to make progress with the car.

Norris was reluctant to name what specific parts of the car had improved from last year but did acknowledge that the car felt better over both long runs and qualifying run simulations.

"Of course, I am not going to say what areas but more in terms of consistency of the car from one lap to another when the wind is not terrible," Norris added.

"You can push on the car on long runs the car has been just nicer to drive. It's less on edge or as peaky and it's a bit more stable and consistent.

"It's all pushing when you are on the limit and it's going up and you're on that limit the car is still rubbing and sliding and moving around and all, but the main thing is and the easy way to say it is just more consistent and nicer to drive."

Lando Norris McLaren
Related news

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

