Norris: I've always looked up to Hamilton

Norris: I've always looked up to Hamilton

  • Published on 07 Nov 2019 17:17
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Lando Norris has spoken in admiration of compatriot Lewis Hamilton, who clinched his sixth world drivers' championship last weekend in the US.

Crossing the line in second place, Hamilton did enough to move himself into a clear second place in the all-time titles list and now sits just one championship behind Michael Schumacher's tally.

MOREVettel denies he envies Hamilton's F1 success | Brawn: Hamilton the strongest driver in the last 15 years

Norris described how he supported McLaren when growing up when Hamilton raced for the Woking outfit - where Norris is currently enjoying his rookie season in F1.

"He was always a guy that I watched when I was young, since I was six or seven years old," Norris said. "I watched and supported McLaren, and Lewis was driving for them.

"He's one of the guys that I've looked up to ever since, and I'm very happy for him. He's the second-ever driver to get to six, only Schumacher has done better so I think he's proved how good of a driver he is, one of the best ever."

Some championships have been easier for Hamilton

Norris added that Hamilton's run of success has been aided by the strength of Mercedes in the turbo-hybrid era, but doesn't think that should be held against Hamilton's qualities. 

"In a way, I'm not being negative about it but in a way, some things have been easier than other championships.

"Other championships are single-make, you have team differences where you change the set-up about the driver and everything, in F1 there is much bigger differences.

"He's done extremely well, I think he's beaten his teammate every year he's been in Formula 1 apart from one. So he's proven in that sense. 

"But then again, things have been easier than in other categories. He joined McLaren and almost won in his first season. No chance for me to win in my first season.

"He's always put himself in the right position with the teams and everything, that's allowed him to get to six world championships."

US Grand Prix

Local time 

US Grand Prix

Local time 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

