user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Norris: Compact 2020 season will be 'good fun'

Norris: Compact 2020 season will be 'good fun'

  • Published on 27 Jun 2020 09:25
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

McLaren driver Lando Norris has exclaimed his excitement of returning to racing in Austria next weekend as the drivers get ready to take part in a more compact season.

The season was due to start a 22 race event in Melbourne last March, but due to the opening nine races were forced into cancellation and postponement due to the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe.

The season will now kick off with a double-header race behind closed doors at the Red Bull Ring on July 5 and 12, with Hungary hosting a single race weekend before another double-header at Silverstone in August as part of eight planned races in Europe.

Speaking recently to The Guardian, Norris explained how he is excited about the new season, with drivers possibly having to face multiple double-header weekends throughout the year.

“It’s going to be different, tough for the mechanics and engineers, and physically and mentally doing so many weekends close together,” Norris said.

“But it’s also good fun to be able to do one weekend and look forward straight away to the second weekend. It’s cool to be able to get so many opportunities so quickly in a row.

“I’ve missed driving a real car and pushing it to the limit, It’s been the longest break I’ve ever had since I started racing at seven, so it does feel weird.”

Rookie nerves no longer a problem in 2020

Norris also touched on his feelings coming up to the start of the new season, noting that he no longer feels as nervous as he did during the lead-up to his rookie season last year.

Norris previously opened up on his nerves throughout last season, affirming that he felt as if he was not good enough to be in F1 but that he feels much more confident this year.

“I love racing in F1,” Norris commented. “I just didn’t enjoy it nearly as much as normal last year because of all the nerves. Now they are gone.”

F1 News Lando Norris McLaren
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

What should Mercedes' driver pairing in 2021 be?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lando Norris 4
Lando Norris
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 49
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 21
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (20)
  • Place of b. Glastonbury, GB
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.70 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar