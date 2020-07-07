user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Norris was 'dreading' race start after anti-stall issues

Norris was 'dreading' race start after anti-stall issues

  • Published on 07 Jul 2020 14:28
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

McLaren's Lando Norris has revealed that issues with his practice starts for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix made him dread the race start, fearing he would encounter another anti-stall on the grid.

Speaking during the post-race press conference, Norris said his car went into anti-stall for every practice start he attempted over the weekend, making him nervous going into the start of the race.

"It’s cool to be able to race at the front, especially off the grid," Norris explained.

"I was a little bit nervous, I’m not going to lie. All of my practice starts went pretty terribly. I hit anti-stall on every single one actually so I was dreading it, kind of, but I knew Max was on the medium so I knew I had a good chance against him and looking back at last year we were the best starters of the whole grid.

Norris very happy to beat Racing Point and Ferrari

Touching on the race as a whole, Norris noted that he was initially lacking confidence during the start of the race due to his anti-stall issues, but managed to build his confidence as the race went on.

He exclaimed that he was happy with his performance over the weekend, having beaten both Racing Point drivers and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to his maiden F1 podium with third place.

"I was confident, still, at the same time but lacking a bit of confidence in myself and not making sure I hit anti-stall again. I had a good start compared to Max and similar to Valtteri, I think," Norris added.

"So it was high enough, I had confidence in what I needed to do and achieve and racing with these guys, but at the same time, we knew from the very beginning who we were really racing against, even though it ended up as it did I think we definitely weren’t as quick as the Ferrari or the Racing Point today.

“We managed to beat three of them, two Racing Points and one of the Ferraris, so I’m very happy with that."

F1 News Lando Norris McLaren
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,233

    Awful lot if engine and ecu issues.

    • + 0
    • Jul 7 2020 - 15:06

AT Styrian Grand Prix

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Styrian Grand Prix

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 15:10

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
37
2
McLaren
26
3
Ferrari
19
4
Racing Point
8
5
Alpha Tauri
6
6
Renault
4
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lando Norris 4
Lando Norris
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 65
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 22
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (20)
  • Place of b. Glastonbury, United Kingdom
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.70 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule
show sidebar