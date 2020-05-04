user icon
Norris joins Supercars field for All Stars Eseries

Norris joins Supercars field for All Stars Eseries

  Published on 04 May 2020
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lando Norris has confirmed that he will take part in the latest round of the Australian Supercars All Stars Eseries as a wildcard entry.

The event takes place on Wednesday morning (in Europe) around the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, where he scored a Formula 2 podium in 2018.

Norris is the second Formula 1 wildcard entry after Max Verstappen took on the field last month, competing at Silverstone and Barcelona.

Norris will race for Walkinshaw Andretti for the event, as he continues to dip into other series' virtually following his two entries in the iRacing IndyCar challenge

“I’m super excited to announce I’ll be joining the Supercars grid in Spa this week,” Norris said.

“There’s a lot of fast drivers in it. It’s going to be very tough, very competitive, but I’ve watched pretty much all of the races so far in the championship and it looks a lot of fun.”

The race will be streamed on Supercars' Facebook page.

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

