Norris set to shave off hair after achieving donations milestone

Lando Norris has pledged to shave off his hair after achieving $12,000 in donations while streaming on Twitch.

The McLaren driver was raising money to help the combat against the COVID-19 virus, which is causing worldwide lockdowns due to its rapid spread.

Over 700,000 cases have been confirmed around the world, while more than 34,000 people have succumbed to the coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, Norris wrote: “Thanks to all my viewers for raising over $12,000 by the end total for Twitch Stream Aid and the fight against COVID-19! I do have to cut all my hair off now though.”

With Formula 1 called off until mid-June at the earliest, Norris has been one of many drivers taking part in Esport events to compensate for the lack of on-track racing.

On Sunday night, fans were provided with the opportunity to race the 20-year-old on Codemasters' F1 2019 game, which was streamed on F1's channels.

2020 will be Norris' second full season in F1 after he joined McLaren in 2019, impressing many throughout his rookie season with mature performances.

Norris has been frequently present on Twitch over the last year, were he streams himself racing on iRacing and a variety of other games.