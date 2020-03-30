user icon
Norris set to shave off hair after achieving donations milestone

Norris set to shave off hair after achieving donations milestone

  • Published on 30 Mar 2020 12:49
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lando Norris has pledged to shave off his hair after achieving $12,000 in donations while streaming on Twitch.

The McLaren driver was raising money to help the combat against the COVID-19 virus, which is causing worldwide lockdowns due to its rapid spread.

Over 700,000 cases have been confirmed around the world, while more than 34,000 people have succumbed to the coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, Norris wrote: “Thanks to all my viewers for raising over $12,000 by the end total for Twitch Stream Aid and the fight against COVID-19! I do have to cut all my hair off now though.”

With Formula 1 called off until mid-June at the earliest, Norris has been one of many drivers taking part in Esport events to compensate for the lack of on-track racing.

On Sunday night, fans were provided with the opportunity to race the 20-year-old on Codemasters' F1 2019 game, which was streamed on F1's channels.

2020 will be Norris' second full season in F1 after he joined McLaren in 2019, impressing many throughout his rookie season with mature performances.

Norris has been frequently present on Twitch over the last year, were he streams himself racing on iRacing and a variety of other games.

F1 News Lando Norris McLaren
Replies (3)

  • siggy74

    Posts: 113

    Just think of the nice clean smooth, Aero Lines to help the car go faster once you get to drive it ;p

    • + 0
    • Mar 30 2020 - 20:10
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,224

    Lando is a gift to F1. At a time when fan interaction is viewed by many as a burden, imposition, or nuissance (I'm looking at you Kimi), Lando thrives in it.

    • + 1
    • Mar 31 2020 - 08:42
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,994

      And most importantly he does it in a very gracious way.

      • + 0
      • Mar 31 2020 - 19:26

show sidebar