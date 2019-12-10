user icon
Norris: No big surprises during rookie year

  • Published on 10 Dec 2019 08:32
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Lando Norris says there were no big surprises delivered to him throughout the course of his rookie season in Formula 1.

The Briton joined McLaren as a full-time driver in 2019, having spent the previous two years as a development driver of the Woking squad.

Norris helped the team claim fourth place in the constructors' championship, racing alongside Carlos Sainz who endured his fifth season in the sport.

While Sainz ended the year sixth in the drivers' standings, Norris was 11th, scoring 49 points throughout the year. 

Speaking about his season, Norris admits that nothing came as a major surprise to him due to the extensive preparation that he endured during the winter break before his detut.

"A lot of people asked me 'What shocked you the most?'. But there's been nothing," Norris stated. 

"I think it's a good thing, that there's been nothing. Nothing has caught me by surprise. I think the team and the amount of preparation I did last year during the winter, in the factory, I did so many things preparing with the rules, the strategies, everything. 

"There have been a lot of things that have been very difficult, but nothing which has caught me by surprise or made me make a big mistake or anything."

Norris will return to racing action next season with McLaren once more alongside Sainz, as the team aims to build upon its best result since the 2012 campaign.

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lando Norris 4
Lando Norris
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 49
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 21
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (20)
  • Place of b. Glastonbury, United Kingdom
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.70 m
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

