user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Russell 'feeling good' despite tough debut F1 season

Russell 'feeling good' despite tough debut F1 season

  • Published on 01 Jan 2020 09:35
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

George Russell asserts that he has learned a lot from his rookie season in Formula 1 despite the challenge of consistently competing at the back of the field. 

Russell, along with teammate Robert Kubica, formed an all-new Williams line-up for the 2019 season - however the Grove squad failed to produce a competitive car. 

Throughout the year, the team was stuck at the rear of the grid, fighting over the final positions, while fellow rookies Alexander Albon and Lando Norris scored points consistently. 

MOREWilliams 'lucky' to have motivational drivers for 2020 | GPToday.net's 2019 F1 driver rankings - #10 - George Russell

Russell admits it wasn't the debut season that he has dreamed about throughout his junior career, but believes it will benefit him in the long-term. 

"I'm feeling good, it's not the season that I would have dreamt of but it's probably a season that I'll look back and think it has done me no harm," Russell said. 

"I've learned so much this year being in the position I've been. Race after race, I've always come away with an experience that I've been able to take into the following one, and I've enjoyed it. 

"I've had a great team around me that's allowed me to do that, so I think the rewards will be greater if we have more performance in the future."

'Personal goals in 2019 were quite vague'

Russell was the sole driver in 2019 that failed to score a point, with teammate Kubica picking up a tenth place classification in Germany. 

The 2018 Formula 2 champion stated that his goals during 2019 were "quite vague", as he aimed to learn during each session. 

"Near enough, my goals were quite vague in the sense of 'just go out there and learn as much as possible, try to maximise every lap on the track'.

"There have been sessions and qualifying sessions where I've felt like it has gone well, others haven't gone as well, likewise for the race.

"I probably wouldn't change any of it really. From the tougher experiences, I've learned more from that and it's definitely helped me become a stronger driver."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,115

    Another year in that Williams hopefully wont damage Russell’s confidence.

    • + 0
    • Jan 2 2020 - 06:04

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
George Russell
  • Team Williams
  • Points 0
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 21
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (21)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, GB
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar