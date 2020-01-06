user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Russell confident Williams will 'definitely' be stronger in 2020

Russell confident Williams will 'definitely' be stronger in 2020

  • Published on 06 Jan 2020 15:16
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Williams will 'definitely' be stronger in 2020 following a miserable 2019 campaign, states George Russell.

The Grove-based squad was stuck at the back of the field throughout 2019, unable to compete against rival teams. 

It marked a continuous downward spiral from 2018 when Williams also ended the championship in last place - albeit with stronger performances throughout the season. 

In 2019, it scored one point at the hands of Robert Kubica in Germany, while Russell ended the year as the only driver not to hold a top ten finish.

For the 2020 season, Russell will be joined at the team by Nicholas Latifi, and he expects there to be an improvement as the team has discovered the root of its issues.

MORELatifi: Joining former F2 rivals on F1 grid 'less of a jump in the deep end' | Russell 'feeling good' despite tough debut F1 season

"We had to look at the basic structure of the car," Russell told Auto Motor und Sport. "There were aspects that were fundamentally wrong.

"Something was wrong with the aero. The downforce was not constant and there were also times in 2018 when Lance and Sergey crashed out of nowhere.

"We had to start from scratch when it comes to the downforce but since then we've been on a good path."

Russell added that the car will be an "evolution" from the 2019 design, but is convinced that strides forward will be made. 

"We committed to a strategy at the end of 2018 and it took time to rebuild the foundation of the car," the 21-year-old said.

"We didn't see any progress in the wind tunnel for a long time but the trend is different now.
"We will definitely be better in 2020."

2020 will still be difficult for Williams

However, despite the confidence that the team will make improvements, Russell knows that 2020 will once again be a tough year for Williams. 

"I expect that we will fight the others more often, but realistically it will be another difficult season for us," Russell admitted. 

"McLaren took a big step from 2018 to 2019, and if we can do a similar step and Haas, Racing Point and Toro Rosso do not progress, we will be in a very strong position. If they all find a second or two, we'll stay where we are."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,716

    Sadly, I'm not. I kinda thought they'd had their low in 2018, but 2019 was another low. I fear what 2020 and 2021 have in store for them. :(

    • + 0
    • Jan 6 2020 - 21:08
  • xoya

    Posts: 509

    They can hardly be worse than they are.
    Only have 1 point to pick up to not be worse.

    • + 0
    • Jan 6 2020 - 22:37

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
George Russell
  • Team Williams
  • Points 0
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 21
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (21)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, United Kingdom
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar