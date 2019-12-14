user icon
GPToday.net's 2019 F1 driver rankings - #10 - George Russell

  • Published on 14 Dec 2019 12:30
  • comments 10
  • By: Fergal Walsh & Harry Mattocks

Having impressed many with his consistent performances in GP3 and Formula 2, there were high expectations for George Russell heading into his rookie year in Formula 1.

The Briton was not only seeking to impress the Williams team, but also Mercedes, as he is tied to its junior programme, and is surely eyeing up a move to the Silver Arrows in the future.

Unfortunately for Russell, his 2019 season was spent driving something that was pretty far away from a Mercedes – and any other car on the grid, for that matter.

Russell’s maturity and ability to handle the difficult situation at Williams this year must be applauded, as it was surely tough watching his fellow F2 graduates Alexander Albon and Lando Norris enjoy their own successes during their rookie years.

Russell was simply never able to showcase what he could do behind the wheel of the car, as it was too far away from the rest of the competition. Week in and week out, he was left fighting at the back of the field against teammate Robert Kubica.

The battle between the two shaped up to be a fascinating one, with Russell being the young gun looking to prove himself, fighting against Kubica, who was back after some unfinished business in F1.

As it turned out, the battle was completely one-sided, and Russell purely dominated the Pole, who was not his former self throughout the year.

Russell whitewashed Kubica in qualifying, and was consistently quicker than him in the races – although he did miss out on the single point that was scored by Williams this year.
 

  George Russell Robert Kubica
Qualifying head-to-head 21 0
Race head-to-head 17 3
Average qualifying gap -0.589 +0.589


The one point for Kubica means very little to the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix winner, as he will tell you himself. Nor does it matter much to Russell, who was clearly the dominant party in the team throughout the year.

What is in store for Williams in 2020 is not yet clear, but Russell will now be the more experienced driver in the team following the recruitment of Nicholas Latifi, and will be expected to lead the development.

The situation that Williams finds itself in has not quick and easy fix, so it could be another difficult year in store for the team.

But Russell must be praised. To grab our attention and be placed inside the top ten in our rankings having been driving such a difficult car throughout the year is no easy feat.

Russell's best moment of 2019: 

Russell's standout moment of the year has to be at the Hungaroring, where the Brit missed out on making it through to Q2 by just 0.053s. If Russell didn't drive for Williams, this wouldn't have been impressive at all. However, Williams struggled so much this season, so to battle the midfield when your teammate is 1.3s behind you in last place is seriously impressive. 

Russell's worst moment of 2019: 

We struggled to choose his worst moment of the year, as the rookie has been remarkably consistent in his first year. However, the 2018 Formula 2 champion brought out the red flags with a crash during FP3 in Spain. The incident put his Williams crew under a lot of pressure to get the car ready for qualifying. For this relatively minor mistake to be the worst part of his debut season just shows what a sterling job Russell has done in 2019.


Race Ratings
 

AUS BAH CHN AZE SPA MON CAN
 N/A  N/A  N/A 6.5 8.0 7.0 7.5

 

FRA AUT GBR GER HUN BEL ITA
7.0 9.0 7.0 7.0 9.0 7.0 9.0

 

SIN RUS JPN MEX USA BRA ABU
N/A 7.5 7.0 7.5 6.5 9.0 7.0


Replies (10)

  • SuperMario1

    Posts: 9

    Damn! If he didn't fail to get that legendary point*, he would be within TOP3 I understand. Why he is pumped so much?

    * - legendary point because this is probably the last point in the history of this hoax team of Williams.

    • + 0
    • Dec 14 2019 - 13:51
    • Blakckh4wk

      Posts: 3

      He is British? That means something.

      • + 1
      • Dec 15 2019 - 18:25
  • Mansell

    Posts: 70

    He got beaten on points by a 1 armed man and is ahead of 2 former world champions and someone who got a podium shouldn't be higher then 13/14th,

    wanna lay off the weed you been smoking tbh

    • + 0
    • Dec 14 2019 - 14:37
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,675

    Honestly, Russell is a driver we just cannot place, since we haven't seen him in a competitive car or with a competitive team mate. So while I don't think this placing is necessarily unfair, I do think he should've been left out of the top 10 for this year. Vettel, meanwhile, we know is competitive. He was up against Leclerc and more often than not raced him pretty evenly, and should be ranked by that standard. The standard this ranking was more or less based upon. Same goes for Hulk: his season was far from bad, and he was placed where?

    • + 0
    • Dec 14 2019 - 14:59
    • xoya

      Posts: 505

      Russell is way too high on this list, we all agree on that, but I think Vettel's placement is fair, given what was expected of him.
      If any other driver was in his place, then yes, he certainly would be in top 5 but a four time world champion to fail this hard...

      • + 0
      • Dec 14 2019 - 21:22
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,675

      But that is a mute point, I feel. This ranking is based on his performance vs other drivers, not himself, and Vettel is still a genuine challenge for any driver of the grid, so while I wouldn't put him in my top 5 for defs anymore, I'd say he is at least top 7.

      • + 0
      • Dec 14 2019 - 22:40
    • xoya

      Posts: 505

      Absolutely! This ranking SHOULD be based on performance vs other drivers, yet we all agree that it is all but that. :)

      • + 0
      • Dec 15 2019 - 00:35
    • Blakckh4wk

      Posts: 3

      "with a competitive team mate"

      Aren't you a bit unfair there?

      • + 0
      • Dec 15 2019 - 18:27
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,675

      I don't feel I am. While I do tend to use hyperboly every now and then in an (albeit failed) attempt at comedy, I feel I can say that with a straight face. Russell has beaten Kubica in 16 races. I don't say He beats him due to more skill, but I do think Kubica is genuinly held back by his arm, and I don't like it, but it does make him less competitive.

      • + 0
      • Dec 15 2019 - 19:24
  • Manto02

    Posts: 43

    Russel #10 ahead of some world champions? Based on what? All he could do with his garbage of a car was start and finish p19. This is beyond ridiculous
    All I can think about this is that I followed all the f1 news on a joke of a site.

    • + 0
    • Dec 15 2019 - 20:22

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

