Russell 'feels ready' to be Williams' lead driver

Russell 'feels ready' to be Williams' lead driver

  • Published on 06 Oct 2019 10:11
  • comments 2
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

George Russell believes that he is ready to lead the Williams team in its driver line-up despite being in only his rookie Formula 1 season.

The Briton will have a new teammate at the Grove squad next year, as Robert Kubica announced last month that he would be leaving at the end of the season.

MORE: Kubica in no rush to decide 2020 role | Williams provides further explanation on Kubica's Sochi retirement

Russell's 2020 teammate has not yet been confirmed, however it is believed that its current reserve driver Nicholas Latifi will be promoted to the race seat.

Russell insists that he has no preference on who his teammate is for the 2020 campaign, but is hopeful that he is paired with the fastest driver possible as he aims to prove himself.

"My preference is to have the fastest driver next to me, because I'm doing my best to prove what I can do to everybody," Russell said.

"I want the opportunity to show that. But ultimately from my side, just focus on myself and get on with my own job with my engineers."

Russell says he is ready to lead the team, but would equally be happy to have someone experienced such as Nico Hulkenberg to form up alongside him.

"But I feel ready to take control and lead the team if it was a rookie to come alongside me. But equally, I'd be just as happy to have an experienced guy such as Hulkenberg coming in who has a reputation and experience. 

"I'm sure I can learn a lot from him. But again, it gives me a lot of opportunity to show what I can do."


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,368

    He talks the talk and walks the walk. He has been beating his team mate to a pulp. I wonder how he'd drive alongside someone like the Hulk.

    • + 0
    • Oct 6 2019 - 11:01
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 1,970

      He is definitely promising. But I have a hard time assessing his speed and skill for two reasons (1) he drives a Williams and they don't race people very often and (2) his teammate is Kubica, which might make most drivers on the grid appears impressive.

      I hope he gets a good teammate next year to provide a good benchmark. But Williams being Williams I am sure they will get a mediocre paydriver

      • + 0
      • Oct 6 2019 - 18:03
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 195

    He' s certainly no shrinking violet @Calle - what I like a lot about him is he is extremely matured for such a young man - more so than Leclerc in many ways.

    • + 0
    • Oct 6 2019 - 14:46

RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
George Russell
  • Team Williams
  • Points 0
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 16
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (21)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, United Kingdom
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
Team profile

Williams
Williams
Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

