user icon
icon

link-icon
Russell: Williams' 2019 reset has been 'really beneficial' for the team

Russell: Williams' 2019 reset has been 'really beneficial' for the team

  • Published on 09 Oct 2019 16:20
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Williams' George Russell believes the team's reset this season has been beneficial in helping it understand its core problems.

The Grove squad has been consistently competing at the back of the grid this season, unable to fight against the other teams that make up the midfield pack.

MORERussell 'feels ready' to be Williams' lead driver | Russell: Hamilton the most complete driver I've known

Russell says that Williams has taken a step back to deeply analyse where the root of its problems lie, which he believes were also present in the first years of the hybrid era.

"This year has given us a really big opportunity to explore some more with extreme set ups, how we prepare the tyres and this, that and the other," Russell said.

"If you are fighting with the midfield, you might be reluctant to try something drastic because each weekend is a possibility. For us, we know where we will be regardless.

"And that gives us the opportunity to gain the learning on certain things like that, creating the best car mechanically, regardless of aero.

"Having this big reset has been really beneficial. Things back at the factory, getting things right that weren't correct, the team had a fast car back in '14, '15, '16.

"But they were definitely some issues then that were under the radar because the car was so quick and the engine was very strong. 

"It sort of all comes at once, we've started looking at the details more now when you have a situation like this."

Williams has scored one point this season, courtesy of Robert Kubica, who was promoted up into 10th place following post-race penalties for both Alfa Romeo's in Germany.


Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,387

    They were present since the beginning of the hybrid era, and it's been there for years before it to boot. As I've said before, they were lucky they could draw from the Merc' PU earlier, but now it ain't enough. It needs more than just a reset, they need a purification.

    • + 0
    • Oct 9 2019 - 17:20
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 1,974

      I just hope Russell doesn't get too embedded in Williams. I'd hate to see another wasted talentm or even if he gets out, I'd hate to see him waste a few years there. Williams it's a howl right now. I think the only reasons Russell has managed to improve his reputation have been (1) having a teammate that was significantly slower making him look very competent and (2) Russell is incredibly mature and seems to always be able to say the right things. That has been very well received by the paddock. Most drivers don't manage that composure when driving such a bad car. Kubica certainly hasn't.

      • + 0
      • Oct 9 2019 - 20:51
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,387

      He does indeed seem very mature. I'd kinda like the Hulk to get into Williams in that regard. They cannot afford him, of course, but I'd love to see how Rus would fair against him.

      • + 0
      • Oct 9 2019 - 22:04

Related news



JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    03:00 - 04:30

    Free practice 3

    05:00 - 06:00

    Race

    07:10 - 09:10

  • Free practice 2

    07:00 - 08:30

    Qualifying

    08:00 - 09:00

    Fastest lap

     

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    03:00 - 04:30

    Free practice 2

    07:00 - 08:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    05:00 - 06:00

    Qualifying

    08:00 - 09:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    07:10 - 09:10

    Fastest lap

    07:10 - 09:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
George Russell
  • Team Williams
  • Points 0
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 16
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (21)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, United Kingdom
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar