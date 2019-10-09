Russell: Williams' 2019 reset has been 'really beneficial' for the team

Williams' George Russell believes the team's reset this season has been beneficial in helping it understand its core problems.
The Grove squad has been consistently competing at the back of the grid this season, unable to fight against the other teams that make up the midfield pack.
Russell says that Williams has taken a step back to deeply analyse where the root of its problems lie, which he believes were also present in the first years of the hybrid era.
"This year has given us a really big opportunity to explore some more with extreme set ups, how we prepare the tyres and this, that and the other," Russell said.
"If you are fighting with the midfield, you might be reluctant to try something drastic because each weekend is a possibility. For us, we know where we will be regardless.
"And that gives us the opportunity to gain the learning on certain things like that, creating the best car mechanically, regardless of aero.
"Having this big reset has been really beneficial. Things back at the factory, getting things right that weren't correct, the team had a fast car back in '14, '15, '16.
"But they were definitely some issues then that were under the radar because the car was so quick and the engine was very strong.
"It sort of all comes at once, we've started looking at the details more now when you have a situation like this."
Williams has scored one point this season, courtesy of Robert Kubica, who was promoted up into 10th place following post-race penalties for both Alfa Romeo's in Germany.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,387
They were present since the beginning of the hybrid era, and it's been there for years before it to boot. As I've said before, they were lucky they could draw from the Merc' PU earlier, but now it ain't enough. It needs more than just a reset, they need a purification.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 1,974
I just hope Russell doesn't get too embedded in Williams. I'd hate to see another wasted talentm or even if he gets out, I'd hate to see him waste a few years there. Williams it's a howl right now. I think the only reasons Russell has managed to improve his reputation have been (1) having a teammate that was significantly slower making him look very competent and (2) Russell is incredibly mature and seems to always be able to say the right things. That has been very well received by the paddock. Most drivers don't manage that composure when driving such a bad car. Kubica certainly hasn't.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,387
He does indeed seem very mature. I'd kinda like the Hulk to get into Williams in that regard. They cannot afford him, of course, but I'd love to see how Rus would fair against him.