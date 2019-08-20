user icon
Russell admits hate from Kubica fans can be hurtful

Russell admits hate from Kubica fans can be hurtful

  • Published on 20 Aug 2019 09:25
  • comments 14
  • By: Fergal Walsh

George Russell admits the comments that some fans of Robert Kubica leave on his social media posts are hurtful.

Russell, who is currently in his debut season in Formula 1, is teammates with Kubica at the Williams team, with the latter making his F1 comeback after eight years out of the sport.

Kubica has, for the most part, struggled to keep up with Russell this year, failing to out-qualify him this season so far after 12 races.

MORERussell: No need for 'sales pitch' to secure Mercedes future | Mercedes insists it's 'too early' to promote Russell

Russell says that he can only hope to have fans as passionate as Kubica's in the future - but affirmed that he would like to see a level of respect.

"It's a little bit hurtful that 50% of the comments on my posts are hate from Polish supporters, whereas the other 50% is complete support for me," Russell told Autosport.

"I mean, I do truly only care about the view from inside what Williams think of me, what Mercedes think of me. But you also want to be respected from outside.

"I've not come across anyone who's disrespecting me, or giving any hate to me, who are not from Poland. So, I appreciate the situation and I can only hope one day I have fans as passionate as his."

Russell 'wouldn't change anything' from first half of 2018

Russell is currently the only driver on the grid not to score a point as Kubica picked up one following the double penalisation of Alfa Romeo at the German Grand Prix.

However, Russell has consistently displayed more speed while competing at the back of the grid, as Williams endures a difficult season.

The Mercedes-backed Briton insists that he wouldn't change anything if he was to do his opening first half to the season again - as it is teaching him to be a better driver   

"I think I've done a very good job at some events, and not done such a good job at other events," he said. "But every experience I wouldn't change at all because from those bad events I also learned a huge amount.

"I've had people ask me, knowing what I know now and if I could do the first 10 races again, 'what would you change?'. "I wouldn't change anything because you need those experiences to improve as a person in life, and as a driver."


Replies (14)

  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 116

    The problem is that main Polish F1 comentators state a knowledge that Kubica's car is different/worse than Russell. It's hard to swallow that good ol' days may not return. These comments make people angry at Williams & George.
    In fact Russell is doing entremely good job or Kubica is doing extremeley bad job. I believe in both scenarios with Kubica not being able to cooperate with these new tyres.

    • + 2
    • Aug 20 2019 - 09:43
    • hatefull

      Posts: 4

      Its ok for you to believe Kubica is not being able to cooperate with the new tyres.
      Some people even believe the earth is flat.

      Main polish comentators ignore the unnatural gap between Robert and George. Some commentators in national TV say Robert's driving style is bad. Common folk in Poland say Kubica is over. Some haters say he is a cripple, paydriver and waste of money. Some other haters say trash about Russell. And there are some true fans who know bette_, cheer Robert without accusing George or Williams for sabotaging the results (because they don't).

      • + 0
      • Aug 20 2019 - 12:13
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 116

      you forgot to add some people say Copernicus was a woman

      • + 0
      • Aug 20 2019 - 13:29
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,702

    how sad

    • + 0
    • Aug 20 2019 - 12:19
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    How very mature to spite Russell for Kubica's lack of performance. Regardless of the car being tinkered with or not, that ain't exactly his field, so at the very least one'd think they'd blame the team instead of Russell. But that ain't how things work anymore. :/
    (Also the FIA doesn't allow ballasting or significantly different setups...)

    • + 0
    • Aug 20 2019 - 14:48
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 871

      Agree. Bad decisions from Williams management is to blame for a lot if not all of their problems. Nepotism at its worst.

      • + 0
      • Aug 21 2019 - 00:02
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 1,870

    Pretty pathetic from Polish fans. I'm all for supporting Kubica, but the man has been terrible this year. No ifs or buts. Russell is doing his job. He never gloats on the fact he's utterly destroying Kubica even though he could.

    • + 1
    • Aug 20 2019 - 15:25
    • hatefull

      Posts: 4

      Russell has zero points after 12 races. He is the worst, while Kubica keeps up with Alfa Romeo. Let's face it, this experiment has failed and he is gonna be dropped off of F1 at the end of this season.

      • + 0
      • Aug 20 2019 - 19:10
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      I agree AJPP, I just don't get the fans what blame Russell for Kubica's lack of pace. Gets kinda worse when ya think that Kub and Rus actually seem to get along pretty well. Rus has beaten Kub raw and rotten, and blaming him is unfair, and blaming the car is insincere.

      • + 0
      • Aug 20 2019 - 20:11
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 173

      Pathetic in the extreme. Kubica should move into mgt or something similar, his driving days are done - he cant even beat a rookie?!!!

      • + 0
      • Aug 20 2019 - 23:22
    • hatefull

      Posts: 4

      Just check the Drivers championship table and next time you'll know which driver is better. If Kubica had a Ferrari, he'd finish first every time. Then he could get into the second Ferrari and start the race again, and finish the same race on P1 yet again, thats how fast he is. Ez.

      • + 0
      • Aug 21 2019 - 12:26
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 116

      what a double talkin'

      • + 0
      • Aug 22 2019 - 11:11
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      Leave him to it, it's kinda cute. Reminds me of how I probably behaved back in 2015, when the Honda engines were pretty shit and I still defended them. :3

      • + 1
      • Aug 22 2019 - 16:47
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 871

    Haters gonna b a hatin. But, whinging about haters then saying "I can only hope one day I have fans as passionate as his."??? WTF

    Everyone was happy to see Kubica get a seat so there is a lot of disappointment that he isn't up to his old form. He gave it a try but it didn't work out. Lesson learnt. At least Williams didn't have too much to lose this season but they can probably find someone who will bring in sponsorship money and be more competitive for next year. I feel for the guy and his fans but there are definitely better drivers out there worthy of the seat.

    • + 1
    • Aug 20 2019 - 23:59

