user icon
icon

link-icon
Only a drastic turn of events would see Williams departure - Russell

Only a drastic turn of events would see Williams departure - Russell

  • Published on 25 Aug 2019 20:00
  • comments 2
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Williams driver George Russell believes that only a drastic or unforseen set of events could end his time at the Grove based team, in recent response to being questioned for a possible move to Mercedes in 2020.

Russell, a Mercedes junior driver, made his F1 debut with Williams this season and has impressed in the half a season of 2019 so far, despite not yet scoring for the team.

However, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff confirming that the team are not including Russell in the options for finding a partner to Lewis Hamilton next year, Russell is sure he will get to extend his stay at Williams.

"The matter of the fact is as Claire [Williams, deputy team principal] said, I signed a three-year contract with Williams," Russell told Autosport.

"So, unless anything drastic happened, I see no reason why I wouldn’t be here for the following couple of years."

2018 Formula 2 champion Russell is still confident of a bright future in Formula 1 despite Williams' struggles, saying that he has full faith in Mercedes and their junior driver programme and that he is sure that the team will look after him.

"I know in Mercedes, as long as I’m performing, they will support me and it does relax you as a driver because you can fully focus on the job at hand," he added. "If you have one bad weekend, they’re not going to snap at you and ask what the hell went on there.

"They’ll offer support and advice for how not to be in the same situation again. It’s a really great way of doing things."


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    It'd pretty much be if some other team with better performance want him, and he has some performance clause. Methinks Kubica is the one in the risk zone, he hasn't performed at all. His sponsorship might save him, but in a sense I'd rather not. I like Kubica, and it's painful to see Russell beat him so badly every regular race.

    • + 1
    • Aug 25 2019 - 20:36

Related news



IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
George Russell
  • Team Williams
  • Points 0
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 13
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (21)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, United Kingdom
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar