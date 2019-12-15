user icon
'Williams has not done enough in my 24 months with the team' - Kubica

  • Published on 15 Dec 2019 15:48
  • comments 5
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

Robert Kubica has spoken out against the Williams team, saying that he feels the team did not do enough to sort out any issues in the two years he has spent with the team.

During Kubica's time with the team, Williams have finished last in the constructors' championship in the last two years, going from 7 points in 2018 to 1 point in 2019, courtesy of Kubica during July's German Grand Prix.

Kubica will not drive for the team next season, as Formula 2 regular Nicholas Latifi will join Geroge Russell at the team for 2020, while Kubica recently completed DTM testing with BMW.

"I think as a group, with me involved, we haven't done enough in the last 24 months," Kubica commented. "I am here exactly more than 24 months and when you sit down and George is commenting the same comments as I'm highlighting.

"When you look at the first five laps of the Williams car in Abu Dhabi, then it shows we have not done enough in the last 24 months, and I am saying it as a group because I have been and still for a while a part of this group.

"I think, from a work point of view, that this is the biggest disappointment. From my point of view, we should've reacted a lot quicker instead of thinking that there are no issues."

Speaking after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix two weeks ago, Kubica said it is impossible to see if he is as good as he was prior to his accident in 2011, as he hasn't had a car that he can prove his talent is still present.

"I think it's very hard to answer this question," Kubica explained. "That's because you have to be in the position to see if you are as good as you were. I think this often wasn't the case this year.

"When you are racing in the front it's different when you are racing behind or in the back. From operation or walk point of view, I feel even more disappointed from my results point of view but that's my own personal view."

 

Replies (5)

  • f1dave

    Posts: 712

    Enough from this guy. He showed us what he can do now go away.

    • + 1
    • Dec 15 2019 - 17:27
    • Niids

      Posts: 43

      He proved enough for those, who know what to look at.

      • + 3
      • Dec 16 2019 - 13:14
  • Blakckh4wk

    Posts: 3

    That's a shame that he landed in such time for Williams, and a shame that he was with Russel in team. Russel looks good, but people tend to overreact to his achievements, if we can call it an achievement at all. Going 21:0 for meaningless qualifications but still gaining 0 points does not sound good for a team favourite

    • + 1
    • Dec 15 2019 - 18:24
  • BobTheOilGuy

    Posts: 14

    It took Williams half a year to deliver him a custom made wheel. (and he didn't get what he asked for)
    At the same time it took BMW in DTM 3 days to do the same for him. (and he got what he wanted)
    And he was official race driver in Williams, and only a candidate for BMW seat.

    IT SAYS IT ALL.

    PS. Gues what? He did best time of all BMW DTM drivers. It seems he still got it.

    • + 0
    • Dec 16 2019 - 14:55
  • f1ski

    Posts: 546

    disappointing comments. what he said is obvious to everyone. The complexity of driving a f1 car requires 2 hands. his injured hand hampers his performance. he is without doubt a great driver. F1 is out of his reach and he had what many can't have a chance to drive again.

    • + 1
    • Dec 17 2019 - 00:57

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

PL Robert Kubica 88
Robert Kubica
  • Team Williams
  • Points 1
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 21
  • Country Poland
  • Date of b. Dec 7 1984 (35)
  • Place of b. Krakau, Poland
  • Weight 72 kg
  • Length 1.83 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

