Russell: Getting Pirelli's F1 tyres to work is like solving a Rubik's Cube

Russell: Getting Pirelli's F1 tyres to work is like solving a Rubik's Cube

  • Published on 08 Jan 2020 13:32
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

George Russell has made the comparison of trying to solve a Rubick's Cube to getting Pirelli's Formula 1 tyres to work.

In recent years, the operating window of the tyres has caused problems for some teams, with the tyres offering a large pace advantage when they are prepared properly for a hot lap. 

Russell says he is happy with how he spent his rookie season learning the Pirelli compounds, which is something he wants to maximise in order to extract pace from the car.

Russell confident Williams will 'definitely' be stronger in 2020 | Russell 'feeling good' despite tough debut F1 season

"I now have a year of experience of understanding these tyres, and what it takes to get them working well. That's what I want to optimise. 

"I know when I can get them to work well, I can do the job. But getting them to work well is like trying to complete a Rubick's cube."

F1 'different ball game' compared to F2

In 2018, Formula 1 announced that Pirelli had secured its place as the sport's sole tyre supplier until at least the end of the 2023 season

F1's support categories Formula 2 and Formula 3 also run Pirelli tyres, however Russell says that there is only so much a driver can carry over to the big leap into F1. 

"It helped a little bit, but F1 is a completely different ball-game," he said of gaining experience with Pirelli in F2.

"It's tricky, not just for me but for every driver. The general characteristics of the Pirelli tyres have been the same for the last ten years. 

"They change here or there but there's nothing drastically changing with them. They might be harder or softer, or harder or easier to warm up, but there's never anything drastic."

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

