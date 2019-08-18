user icon
Russell: No need for 'sales pitch' to secure Mercedes future

  • Published on 18 Aug 2019 10:45
  • comments 5
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Williams driver George Russell has said that he sees no need to create a 'sales pitch' in order to secure a future drive with the works Mercedes team. Russell is confident that the team are aware of his capabilities and potential.

Russell famously made a Powerpoint presentation that he showcased to the Williams team to convince the team to give him a drive for 2019 but he believes the same won't be necessary with the Silver Arrows.

“No. Toto has all of the information at his fingertips,” Russell said, as quoted by Crash.net. “I’ve known the guys making these decisions for years, they know everything about me, so they don’t need a sales pitch. They just make the best decision for what they think is right for them.”

Russell has impressed in his half-season with the Williams team so far, despite the team struggling at the end of the grid. Recent rumours suggested that Russell was one of the drivers in contention to possibly replace Valtteri Bottas next season.

However, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff confirmed that Russell would not drive for the team next season, citing such a big move would only burn Russell out in what would only be his second season in F1.

Despite knowing a seat at Mercedes for 2020 was out of the picture, Russell was confident that Mercedes would continue to make the right decisions for his future in F1, which would allow him to focus solely on his performance on the track.

“I think what is really great is that I know one way or another, my future is secure, and I can just purely focus on the job at hand,” Russell said. "I know previous drivers and their previous experiences have been contract negotiating during race weekends, just before qualifying, talking about contracts, and what have you.

“In Mercedes, I’ve got a great management company. Their job is to make my life as easy as possible and to give me the chance just to focus on the job. That’s good."


Replies (5)

Login to reply
  • Dert38

    Posts: 70

    Yeah yeah man but make sure you're able to beat HAM!!!

    • + 0
    • Aug 18 2019 - 15:23
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 871

    Maybe not the best strategy leaving everything to Mercedes. Just ask Ocon.

    • + 0
    • Aug 18 2019 - 19:22
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 173

      TBH, I think he's a notch above Ocon, I think we'll see him in a Mercedes before long. His talent is so strong he will realise quickly if he's missing an opportunity sitting on the sidelines.

      • + 0
      • Aug 19 2019 - 00:34
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 871

      Could be, but I don't think anyone can really tell while he's in a Williams and Kubica is his teammate. He may well be better than Ocon but that Mercedes management team is like a shock collar that won't let him get close to another team. Always good to have a plan B as Bottas if finding out. I think Bottas is probably better than both but he's not measured against them, he's measured against Ham.

      • + 0
      • Aug 19 2019 - 02:25
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    I expect Ocon to get first shot at Merc' should they axe Bottas. Kinda a pity, I like Russel more so far.

    • + 0
    • Aug 19 2019 - 17:36

