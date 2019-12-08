Russell completes 18-inch tyre testing in Abu Dhabi for Pirelli

George Russell brought the first of two days of 18-inch Formula 1 tyre testing to a close in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The 18-inch compounds will be used in the sport from 2021 onwards, following their introduction to Formula 2 next year.

Russell completed 100 laps of the Yas Marina Circuit in the Mercedes W10, collecting data for Pirelli ahead of further testing in 2020.

The new tyres will be brought to F1 as part of a wide range of technical and sporting changes in 2021, all aimed at closing up the competition.

F1 will continue to race with 13-inch tyres in 2020.