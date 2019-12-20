Williams 'lucky' to have motivational drivers for 2020

Williams is lucky to have two drivers who are willing to motivate the team in 2020, says deputy team principal Claire Williams.
The Grove-based squad has retained George Russell for a second season, who will be partnered by Nicholas Latifi - the only rookie on the 2020 grid.
Latifi replaces Robert Kubica at the team following a difficult year for the Polish driver, as he struggled against Russell in the FW42.
It was also a highly challenging year for Williams, who was unable to compete with any of its rival teams and solely race at the back of the field.
However, the combination of Russell and Latifi for the 2020 campaign is a strong one according to Williams, as both have suitable personalities to push the team forward.
"That's the reason that we have chosen younger drivers, I wouldn't say they're inexperienced," Williams said. "Nicholas has been racing for half of his life and he's got a huge amount of experience in racecraft perspective in the junior championships.
"Likewise with George, they've both had great career moving up the ladder and towards Formula 1. When you are a team that isn't necessarily doing well, you have to consider the personality of the rivers a lot more than maybe you would otherwise.
"Both George and Nicholas have the type of personalities that we're looking for, that truly understand the importance of playing their role in the development and motivation of the team.
"We're very lucky to have two drivers that can do that."
Williams added that she understands Latifi will take a handful of races to come up to speed with F1, having spent the last four years racing full-tie in Formula 2.
"It's always a case with a rookie, which Nicholas will be next year, it will take him a couple of races to get his head around things," she said.
"But we know he's a quick study and we know he'll be there pretty quickly. George, we know his talent and it hasn't been a detriment to us, putting George in this year as a rookie.
"In fact, it's probably been one of the best decisions we made over the last handful of years. So it's not a distraction in any way that we have two younger drivers in the car."
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,106
I try to avoid using foul language in this forum, but my... How Claire Williams manages to get my blood to boil. The justifications for getting an unproven rookie with little credentials are so fucking pathetic. I'm trying to avoid rooting for Williams demise, because I love Williams as a team, I want to see Russell perform, and simply out of not being a pillock. However, I feel that Williams needs to fail evenode catastrophically for Claire to be fired, or for her to resign
JuJuHound
Posts: 210
Well said. Nothing more to add.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,675
Honestly, I don't think you need to excuse your wording here. I think many agree with you, and it isn't particularly vitriolic (though of course I'm an alleged lifeless internet troll, so...). It's the truth, plain and fair. Williams need a substantial revamp, and I agree that Claire likely isn't up for the job.
Sadtomato
Posts: 39
It is indeed a sad state of affairs at Williams. It seems that the last person who had any good ideas was Pat Symonds who built the car that Massa got a pole with in 2014. Since he left they have slid down a slippery slope to rock bottom where they seem destined to remain in 'splendid isolsation' unless something changes. Some of us have theories about what is wrong but that is all they are and the people who actually know are not saying. Things need to change at Williams but things dont seem to change at Williams. That is the Paradox and I doubt it much will change until they run out of funding or Frank is no longer in charge.
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,117
Williams is lucky to have drivers for 2020.
JuJuHound
Posts: 210
Williams is... unlucky to be around :D