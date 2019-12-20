user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Williams 'lucky' to have motivational drivers for 2020

Williams 'lucky' to have motivational drivers for 2020

  • Published on 20 Dec 2019 17:16
  • comments 6
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Williams is lucky to have two drivers who are willing to motivate the team in 2020, says deputy team principal Claire Williams.

The Grove-based squad has retained George Russell for a second season, who will be partnered by Nicholas Latifi - the only rookie on the 2020 grid.

Latifi replaces Robert Kubica at the team following a difficult year for the Polish driver, as he struggled against Russell in the FW42.

MOREWho is Nicholas Latifi, 2020's only F1 rookie? | Latifi: Norris, Albon prove F2 title is not needed to succeed in F1

It was also a highly challenging year for Williams, who was unable to compete with any of its rival teams and solely race at the back of the field.

However, the combination of Russell and Latifi for the 2020 campaign is a strong one according to Williams, as both have suitable personalities to push the team forward. 

"That's the reason that we have chosen younger drivers, I wouldn't say they're inexperienced," Williams said. "Nicholas has been racing for half of his life and he's got a huge amount of experience in racecraft perspective in the junior championships.

"Likewise with George, they've both had great career moving up the ladder and towards Formula 1. When you are a team that isn't necessarily doing well, you have to consider the personality of the rivers a lot more than maybe you would otherwise.

"Both George and Nicholas have the type of personalities that we're looking for, that truly understand the importance of playing their role in the development and motivation of the team.

"We're very lucky to have two drivers that can do that."

'Latifi will take time to warm to F1'

Williams added that she understands Latifi will take a handful of races to come up to speed with F1, having spent the last four years racing full-tie in Formula 2.

"It's always a case with a rookie, which Nicholas will be next year, it will take him a couple of races to get his head around things," she said.

"But we know he's a quick study and we know he'll be there pretty quickly. George, we know his talent and it hasn't been a detriment to us, putting George in this year as a rookie. 

"In fact, it's probably been one of the best decisions we made over the last handful of years. So it's not a distraction in any way that we have two younger drivers in the car."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (6)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,106

    I try to avoid using foul language in this forum, but my... How Claire Williams manages to get my blood to boil. The justifications for getting an unproven rookie with little credentials are so fucking pathetic. I'm trying to avoid rooting for Williams demise, because I love Williams as a team, I want to see Russell perform, and simply out of not being a pillock. However, I feel that Williams needs to fail evenode catastrophically for Claire to be fired, or for her to resign

    • + 2
    • Dec 21 2019 - 05:48
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 210

      Well said. Nothing more to add.

      • + 0
      • Dec 21 2019 - 07:35
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,675

      Honestly, I don't think you need to excuse your wording here. I think many agree with you, and it isn't particularly vitriolic (though of course I'm an alleged lifeless internet troll, so...). It's the truth, plain and fair. Williams need a substantial revamp, and I agree that Claire likely isn't up for the job.

      • + 0
      • Dec 22 2019 - 07:42
    • Sadtomato

      Posts: 39

      It is indeed a sad state of affairs at Williams. It seems that the last person who had any good ideas was Pat Symonds who built the car that Massa got a pole with in 2014. Since he left they have slid down a slippery slope to rock bottom where they seem destined to remain in 'splendid isolsation' unless something changes. Some of us have theories about what is wrong but that is all they are and the people who actually know are not saying. Things need to change at Williams but things dont seem to change at Williams. That is the Paradox and I doubt it much will change until they run out of funding or Frank is no longer in charge.

      • + 0
      • Dec 22 2019 - 12:37
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,117

    Williams is lucky to have drivers for 2020.

    • + 0
    • Dec 21 2019 - 08:00
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 210

      Williams is... unlucky to be around :D

      • + 1
      • Dec 21 2019 - 19:15

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

CA Nicholas Latifi 6
  • Team DAMS
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country Canada
  • Date of b. Jun 29 1995 (24)
  • Place of b. Toronto, Canada
  • Weight 74 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar